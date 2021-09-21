The Parklet Project and the Downtown BG Foundation are inviting the community to attend a gathering on Thursday at 10 a.m. The event is being held to thank supporters and volunteers and accept a grant that will fund future efforts in and around downtown Bowling Green.
The event is being held on the Main Street parklets in front of Grounds for Thought and Juniper Brewing Company. Coffee and treats will be provided.
The city’s first parklets were installed by Kabob-It, Juniper Brewing Company and Grounds for Thought in downtown Bowling Green in June. They were built by Ellen Fure Smith, artist and owner of Little Bare Furniture, with donations from the Parklet Project, a fundraising effort launched this past spring by Smith, Chris Mowen, Tony Vetter, Jeff Dennis and Rachel Phipps. More than 70 individuals and businesses have contributed to the Parklet Project.
Donations may be made at downtownbgohio.org/parklet-project.