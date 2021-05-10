The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board on Monday voted to replace its current 2-mill levy for another five years.
The proposal will now go before city council for its approval. The matter must be filed with the Wood County Board of Elections by Aug. 4 to appear on the November ballot.
“Things move on and we’ve got to keep going with our services and our plans,” said board Chair Jodi Anderson during Monday’s special meeting.
In 2016, BG residents approved the current five-year, 2-mill levy for the parks by a vote of 69.22%. That levy replaced a 1.6-mill levy that had not been changed in 15 years. At the time of the 2016 vote, the 2-mill levy was expected to generate $915,000 annually, costing owners of a $100,000 home $61.25 each year.
According to information provided at Monday’s meeting, the 2-mill replacement levy, which would take into account changes in property valuation since the last levy period, is expected to raise an estimated additional $151,000 for the parks per year over the life of the levy. The increase in cost to a $150,000 home would be $12.61 per year.
Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley said that the parks and recreation levy committee unanimously recommended the renewal. She said the committee discussed the history of the parks levies in the city, looked at the department’s current budget and master plan, and looked at the major projects and needs, including maintenance, that are coming up on the horizon for the parks – among them, Otley said, is a new roof for the community center.
The committee, she said, also reviewed information from the recreational needs survey. She noted that of those surveyed, 93% supported the current levy, but as questions on the survey asked about increasing levy amounts, there was still support “but as the amount keeps going up, you’re going to get dropping from that.”
Otley said there were three choices for the levy – renewing the levy as is; replacing it, meaning the millage is kept the same, but it is based off of new property valuations; or seeking a new tax at a different millage.
Of the replacement, Otley said that “home values in BG have gone up … over where they were five years ago. The positive of that it there is minimal impact to the taxpayer, but we do generate a little bit more money over the next period.”
Cal Bowers, who served as the board’s liaison to the levy committee, said the board outright did not feel it was the right time to seek a new tax.
“We certainly do not want to really consider that as an option,” he said, noting the committee recommended the 2-mill replacement.
“The committee unanimously right away ruled out a new tax,” Otley said. “And, again, it’s not that we couldn’t use it, because people want more, we are constantly getting requests for things, which is great. They value the service…” but it wasn’t the time as residents are coming out of the pandemic, she said.
The board unanimously approved the recommendation.