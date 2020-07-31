A native of Bowling Green has been sentenced to three years in prison for burglary and stealing guns.
Devin Kerr, 20, already is in prison on a seven-year sentence after being found guilty in a separate case in Hancock County.
Kerr was indicted, while in prison, in October for burglary and grand theft of firearms for his actions in November 2018.
He appeared Monday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack and was sentenced Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to the amended charges of burglary, a third-degree felony. It carries a maximum three-year sentence. He also pleaded guilty the theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony, and that charge was merged at sentencing.
Defense attorney Scott Coon said he understood the recommended prison sentence was to run consecutive with the sentence out of Hancock County. For that, Kerr is serving seven years at Lebanon Correctional Institution. He is set to be released in 2025.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the local incident was reported to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 27, 2018.
The victim, who lives in Cygnet, said his AR-15 and Glock were stolen.
“The defendant was a suspect from the initial crime,” Gross said.
Kerr lived below the victim and was friends with the victim’s son. Consequently he was very familiar with the layout of the residence, she said.
After the investigation, the Glock was found in the possession of one of the defendant’s acquaintances and Kerr admitted to selling the rifle.
Meanwhile, Kerr was sentenced in Hancock County in May 2019 after being indicted for kidnapping with a firearms specification, aggravated burglary with a firearms specification and receiving stolen property.
Kerr was part of a group that held a woman at gunpoint in her Deshler area home before taking her car.
He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and was sentenced to four years plus a mandatory three years for the firearms specification. An 11-month sentence was added for the receiving stolen property charge, with it to be served concurrently with the seven years.
The charge of aggravated burglary was dismissed.
He and the co-defendants must pay the victim $1,721.
According to records from that county, on Dec. 18, 2018 in Deshler, he had a Walther PK380 pistol while committing the burglary while the resident was present. He used force or threat of force to restrain the liberty of the homeowner in order to commit the burglary. The group took the victim’s 2008 Mercury.
His client has accepted responsibility for this case as well as the one in Hancock County, Coon said.
“We agree that a prison term is appropriate,” he said.
Gross asked the state for a three-year sentence to be served consecutively with his seven years.
“We take those charges very seriously here in Wood County,” she said.
“I made a lot of mistakes in life and I’m ready to make a change,” Kerr said. “I just hope to bring this world a better outcome … and not be a bad person anymore.
“I really wish I could be a better person. I’m working on it,” he said.
Mack said she read the victim’s impact statement and weighed it against statements she heard in these proceedings as well as Kerr’s record.
“Prison is the most appropriate sanction,” she said.
Mack sentenced him to three years to be served consecutively with his Hancock County prison term.
“I find that is necessary to protect the public from future crime by you,” Mack said to Kerr.
Kerr’s prison time is now through 2028.
He must pay $2,000 restitution to the victim for the stolen rifle.