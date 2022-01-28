Alex DePue, a musician from Bowling Green, died Thursday morning in a vehicle crash in Mexico, according to a social media post by the family.
“It is with extreme sadness that we must report to you all that our second born brother, Alexander Paul DePue, passed away from an automobile accident early this morning in Mexico. He was 49,” according to the DePue Brothers Facebook post.
“He was certainly the ‘rock star’ of our family and he lived life to the fullest by the day, the way he wanted to live it. He was his own boss, and we’ve always respected him for that. So, please keep him and his newly wed wife, Aria Cruzan DePue in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.”
The DePue brothers most recently performed in Bowling Green for a 2018 Christmas show.
For a feature story on that show and the family see: