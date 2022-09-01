Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is launching a new online billing and payment service through Invoice Cloud, offering customers greater flexibility to view and pay their utility bills online.
Additionally, customers will have more choices to pay their bill, including by phone and by text.
Service fees will be applied to online, mobile and phone payments. For credit and debit card payments along with PayPal, the fee will be 3% of the payment amount with a minimum fee of $1.25. For ACH/EFT payments, the fee will be $1.95 per payment unless customers are an AutoPay customer. The fee for payments made by phone will be 95 cents in addition to the credit/debit/PayPal fee.
Features now available:
· Pay your bill online anytime, 24/7, with credit/debit card or e-check via your easy-to-use online portal.
· PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and Google Pay options now available via the online portal.
· Manage account and view utility bill and payment history. Invoice history starts with the August 2022 utility bill. Payment history starts with the first payment made using Invoice Cloud.
· Receive email reminders when a bill is ready, when a scheduled payment is pending and a confirmation after making a payment.
· Set it and forget it with AutoPay; save time and avoid late or missed payments.
· Use Pay by Text to get text notifications about a bill and have the option to pay through text message with a default payment method.
· Use a landline or mobile device to call 844-519-2038 and make a payment using the secure, 24/7 automated Pay by Phone feature.
Existing customers who currently participate in the Automatic Utility Payment program, where the utility bill is deducted from a bank account on the due date, will be converted to AutoPay customers in Invoice Cloud. The bank account and routing numbers will be transferred under the utility account number and name.
Visit the account portal to access the account and view payment options or call Invoice Cloud at 844-519-2038 to make a payment 24/7 by phone. Access to the Invoice Cloud online portal is available at www.bgohio.org.
Questions regarding the new process and service fees should be directed to the utilities business office by phone at 419-354-6252 or by email at [email protected].