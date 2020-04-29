Starting Friday, visitors to the Bowling Green Municipal Court will be required to wear a face mask, scarf, shield or other face covering, due to coronavirus.
Six-foot social distancing shall be maintained, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
The court will not provide face masks or have them available for the general public.
Visitors will have their temperatures taken and be asked basic health questions. Visitors with temperatures of 100 degrees or more or that have been exposed to Covid-19 will be denied entry. Attorneys are required to contact and inform their clients of the face covering requirement.
The court asks anyone affected by the coronavirus to reach out to their attorneys or the court before they come to the courthouse. This includes anyone who made recent trips to areas with widespread coronavirus cases, those who had close contact with the travelers and people diagnosed with the virus.
The court continues to make reasonable accommodations to reschedule hearings or allow parties to appear by phone or video.