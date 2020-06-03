The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Foundation, Fireworks Project Team and the City of Bowling Green, have announced that they will be postponing this year’s Annual Community Fireworks until Sept. 4, kicking off the Labor Day weekend.
Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, said they consulted with a number of agencies before making the decision, which was based on coronavirus concerns.
“The Annual Community Fireworks is an event our community looks forward to as it brings us all together to celebrate the 4th of July with the traditional fireworks. It was a difficult decision to postpone the event, but we are still working toward the ultimate goal of an exciting fireworks show for everyone," she said.
The decision included input from the Wood County Health Department, the City of Bowling Green, Bowling Green State University, the chamber executive board and the fireworks committee.
“The safety of our community is first and foremost in our decision. The climate of the pandemic will continue to be monitored as plans move forward,” Hinkelman said.
The BGCC Foundation hopes that the community will understand the postponement and still support the efforts being made to raise funds, she said.
Sponsorships and donations can be made through our website by going to bgchamber.net/annual or checks made out to The BG Chamber Community Events Fund can be sent to our office at 130 S. Main St. All money donated to the fireworks is tax deductible and remains with that fund, meaning it will only be used for that event.
Belleville Brother’s Market will kick off the fundraising with the Annual Pork-a-Lean Cook-Out at the Downtown Farmer’s Market on June 17 – 4 -7 p.m. at the corner of Clough and South Main streets in the Huntington Bank Parking lot. More details on this will be released soon.