The potential for a new city building in Bowling Green is moving closer to reality.
Council has introduced an ordinance that would authorize Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter and Utilities Director Brian O’Connell to contract with Poggemeyer Design Group for design and construction administration services, and to enter into a contract for construction of the facility.
“This is the culmination of nearly 20 years of planning, review, and financial preparation for a future city building,” a legislative package document prepared for council stated.
The document notes that on Oct. 6, council and the board of public utilities met jointly for a presentation and formal recommendation by Poggemeyer and The Collaborative about the project.
“It was recommended,” it states, “to maintain the historical facade of the current Senior Center, demolish a majority of the existing Senior Center and replace it with a new structure that would be the new City Administration building. The combined renovated facade and new structure will be designed to adequately accommodate public meetings, serve the public in a modern and efficient way, address current and future staff/public needs, be ADA accessible, and incorporate sustainable architectural and energy efficient design elements.”
The current city building and a nearby city-owned house at 316 N. Church St. would be demolished for parking and access. According to the document, the current estimated price for the project is approximately $11 million, which would be split equally between utility and non-utility funds. A bond is to be sold to finance the project, with legislation for that anticipated in the first quarter of 2021.
“In order to meet the financing schedules, the city would need to move forward with the design of the city administration building project in early 2021 and construction to follow immediately after the design is complete,” the document continued.
“Based on the positive experience with the consulting team of Poggemeyer Design Group and The Collaborative and the enthusiasm for the concept of incorporating the (Senior Center) facade with the modern building requirements, we recommend contracting with this same team for the design and construction administration of the new building… Similar to the Veterans Building and the Parks and Recreation Board, engagement with Council through the Public, Lands and Buildings Committee will be an important component to the planning phase of this project. The tentative plan is to schedule a meeting early in the process with the objective of determining council’s needs and aspirations for the building.”
The document states that when the design team has a collective list of council’s and the administration’s needs for the project, “committee meetings will be scheduled once design is approximately 60% complete and 90% complete – thereby allowing for the ability to shape the building’s use and look to meet our collective needs.”
Both during the Oct. 6 meeting and during a Dec. 3 meeting to review the proposed 2021 budget, the very favorable current lending conditions were discussed in relation to the project. Tretter, during the Dec. 3, meeting, noted that the extremely low interest rates at present create “a tremendous opportunity to finance long-term debt right now.”
Mayor Mike Aspacher, at the Dec. 7 council meeting, noted that while the recommendation is to contract directly with Poggemeyer for the design and construction work on the facility, he pointed out that the fee for the design portion of the contract was less than 10% of the estimated contract value, meaning that 90% of the contract for the project will be competitively bid. He said he feels strongly that the design group has identified the major components of the project and “we feel that moving forward with this design team clearly is the best decision… In terms of the timeline, we feel if we were to put the design portion of the contract back out to bid,” it would impact the city’s ability to bring the project’s bond to market and also impact the timing of the building’s ultimate construction.
Later answering a question from Councilman Bill Herald regarding the matter, Aspacher said that if they were to put the design portion out for request for proposals, it is likely the city would receive responses from the same companies involved in the previous RFQ, and would likely end up in the same position in terms of selecting the most qualified vendor. He also noted that Poggemeyer and the Collaborative already have intimate knowledge of the project; choosing a firm that had not previously been involved would likely prove more costly.
“All of those things considered,” Aspacher said, “I’m perfectly comfortable… making the recommendation we are to city council.” He also noted that “before we made this recommendation, we did consult the city attorney” to ensure it was consistent with the Ohio Revised Code.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Voted to accept a distribution of unused CARES Act funds, amounting to $159,925, from Wood County. The legislative package document notes that, “as has been discussed previously, the city has primarily used CARES Act funds for safety forces.” Over the four distributions provided this year, the city has received approximately $2.41 million in CARES Act funding.
• Heard from Council President Mark Hollenbaugh that council, at their Dec. 21 meeting, will have a vote on whether to extent the current mask ordinance beyond Dec. 31. It was extended to Dec. 31 in October.