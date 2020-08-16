A Bowling Green woman accused of hindering the investigation into rape charges has been sentenced to jail.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger sentenced Mandi Williams to 90 days in jail followed by five years of community control.
Williams, 42, pleaded guilty in June to two counts obstructing official business, both fifth-degree felonies. Two counts of endangering children were dismissed Friday.
As part of the plea agreement, she will testify against co-defendants Deon Williams and Travis Williams.
Defense attorney Michael Kelley asked for community control during Williams’ appearance in court Friday.
“The court knows the charges and some of the basic facts, but I think what is important is that happened during a long period of time and … the defendant was in a relationship. My client fell in love with this individual, married him, and raised the kids together,” he said.
“When you feel that way about somebody, it is very hard to see the signs of things that are wrong … you don’t want to see it and you don’t look for it.”
Denying anything wrong “wasn’t the right decision, she knows that now,” Kelley said.
Williams has done a great job working through counseling and her caseworker at Wood County Job and Family Services is recommending her children be returned as long as Deon Williams is out of the household.
“It’s a hard road to go down … and she is here today ready to say to the court she is ready to take responsibility for her past actions,” Kelley said.
The state also recommended community control, said Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Pamela Gross.
She echoed what Kelley said and added she has been in touch with children’s services and it is their intent to reunite Williams with her two daughters.
Her caseworker, Melissa Tokar, spoke on behalf of the children
Tokar said she has been working with Williams for two years and her client has been working really hard. She agreed with the intent to reunite the children with their mother.
“I wish things had been different but they’re not,” Williams said.
She has lost her apartment after the felony charges and feels her children are going to suffer by being moved out of Bowling Green.
Williams then broke down when answering further questions from Reger.
“It’s a tough situation,” Reger said. “I think that what you’re realizing is that actions that we take have big repercussions against other people.”
According to past statements made in court, Deon Williams was living with the family. There were sexual investigations in 2006, 2013 and 2018 for his alleged actions against the two children, one born in 2004 and the other in 2005.
Mandi Williams was aware of the order that Deon Williams not be alone with the children, Gross previously said. During interviews, the children indicated they spent alone time with Deon Williams yet were told by Mandi Williams to lie about that.
Reger also said Williams must complete 200 hours of community service work and have no contact with Deon Williams or Travis Williams. She also must enter into and complete an extensive supervision probation program.
He reserved 12 months in jail on each charge. In the event community control is violated, those sentences could be imposed and served consecutively.
He gave Williams two weeks to settle her family into a new home. She must appear at the Wood County Justice Center at 8 a.m. on Aug. 28.
Deon Williams, 46, Bowling Green, also appeared in front of Reger Friday. He has been charged with 25 counts of rape involving two children. All are first-degree felonies.
A status pretrial is set for Aug 31. A five-day trial has been scheduled to start Oct. 19.
He remains in jail on $250,000 bond, no 10% allowed.
Travis Williams, 40, Toledo, changed his plea to guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony and Tier I sexual offender ranking; and two counts disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies, when he appeared in court July 31.
Charges of attempted pandering obscenity involving minors and one count of possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, will be dismissed at sentencing.