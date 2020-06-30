A Bowling Green woman accused of hindering the investigation into rape charges has taken a plea deal.
Mandi Williams, 42, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts obstructing official business with the understanding that two counts of endangering children would be dismissed at sentencing.
Her attorney, Michael Kelley, asked Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger for community control for the two fifth-degree felonies.
As part of the plea agreement, she will testify against co-defendants Deon Williams and Travis Williams.
She will “cooperate to the extent of her knowledge, truthfully,” Kelley said.
Williams voiced concern with how her plea will affect seeing her children as well as the non-contact order that is part of her bond.
Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the state was fine with removing the no-contact order, but that does not give Williams the right to see the children at any time. The visitation must be arranged through children’s services.
She added that the two charges cannot be merged at sentencing as they result from actions against two different children.
Reger said the law presumes a sentence of community control, but he does not have to follow that recommendation. He said community control also could include up to 180 days in jail.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 14.
Gross said if the case had gone to trial, she would have called witnesses from children’s services and the Bowling Green Police Division.
Deon Williams was living with the family. There were sexual investigations in 2006, 2013 and 2018 for his alleged actions against the two children, one born in 2004 and the other in 2005.
Mandi Williams was aware of the order that Deon Williams not be alone with the children, Gross said. During interviews, the children indicated they spent alone time with Deon Williams yet were told by Mandi Williams to lie about that.
“Are those the facts that you are pleading guilty to?” Reger asked.
Williams paused for more than 30 seconds to talk with her attorney before saying “yes.”
“Your delay causes the court concern,” Reger said. “You understand, you are saying those are the true facts.”
“Yes,” she replied.
Deon Williams, 46, Bowling Green, appeared via video from the Wood County Justice Center for a status pretrial with Reger on June 19. He has been charged with 25 counts of rape involving two children. All are first-degree felonies.
He will appear in person for his final pretrial Aug. 14. A five-day trial has been scheduled to start Oct. 19.
He remains in jail on $250,000 bond, no 10% allowed.
Also on June 19, Travis Williams, 40, Toledo, had a telephone pretrial conference with Reger in his chambers at which time his final pretrial was confirmed for July 31 with a trial date set for Sept. 15.
Travis Williams is charged with one count
of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, one count of attempted pandering obscenity involving minors and one count of possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.
Mandi Williams’ two charges are for each of the
two children allegedly raped by Deon Williams.