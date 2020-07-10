To the Editor:
It’s been nearly two months since our community began reopening under the Responsible RestartOhio protocols.
During this time, our businesses and residents have adapted to the continually evolving guidance being issued by the State of Ohio. While we are all anxious to return to our “normal” lives and activities, it is paramount that we maintain our discipline. We need to wear masks/face coverings, keep our distance, and continue good hygiene by washing hands and staying home when feeling sick.
As the governor announced yesterday, Wood County has been upgraded to a level 3 (red) on the Public Health Advisory Alert System. As a result, masks/face coverings are no longer just a recommendation, but a requirement as of 6 p.m. Friday. It’s important that we remember that we are experiencing unprecedented challenges and are fighting a very real threat to our community, from both a health and economic standpoint.
I urge you to wear a mask, not out of fear, but to protect those around you, especially those who are most vulnerable to this virus. I urge you to wear a mask, not because of your political affiliation, but because health experts have determined that this simple act can help to slow the spread of this virus. I urge you to wear a mask, not because it’s been ordered, but because you care about our community and want us to get back on track as quickly as possible.
We, as a community, need to continue to work together to determine how we can best make our way through these unusual times. Let’s continue to work together so that our businesses can stay open and our children can return to school, both while keeping our community safe.
Mike Aspacher
Bowling Green mayor