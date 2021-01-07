Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher will discuss the outlook for the city in 2021 during his talk with the Bowling Green Exchange Club Tuesday.
Projects such as the new city building and West Wooster Street improvements as well as other items are on the city’s agenda.
A lifelong resident of Bowling Green, Aspacher became mayor Jan. 1, 2020.
He has been an active member of the community his entire life, first holding elective office in 1998 as a member of the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education. He also served on the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board, helping shape programming, ensuring citizen leading oversight of park facilities, and assisting in the long-range strategic focus of the Parks and Recreation Department.
He was elected to city council in 2010 and served six terms as council president. He is a current member of the executive committee and the leadership development committee of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments.
Aspacher’s presentation will be via Zoom to club members, though some are meeting in person at Stone Ridge Golf Club.