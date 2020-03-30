Bowling Green Council Member William Herald will be holding his 41st 4th Ward quarterly meeting on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker Mayor Mike Aspacher will give an update on city matters. Herald will then give a brief update. There will be ample time for citizens to to bring up issues, concerns and questions.
Due to the effects of the COVID-19 virus and resulting meeting restrictions, the meeting will be held virtually as a Zoom meeting. For those wishing to join the meeting, type: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/744615860 in a browser (e.g., Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome). In response to the question, “Open Zoom?” either: (a) click Join or (b) click Cancel and then click “join from your browser (If prompted, the meeting number is: 744615860.). The computer’s audio and video can then be used.
It may be prudent to start the process 10 to 15 minutes prior to the meeting. Questions can be directed to Herald at 419-352-6644 prior to the meeting.
All are welcome to attend.