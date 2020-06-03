This past weekend was a busy one for Bowling Green but, in the end, a peaceful one.
On Monday, city council heard from Mayor Mike Aspacher about the outcome of a protest held Sunday and other events.
“We had an active weekend in Bowling Green,” Aspacher said.
On Sunday afternoon, there was a parade for Bowling Green High School seniors.
“I was thrilled for those kids that they had the opportunity to participate in that, considering the circumstances that affected their senior years,” he said.
Aspacher also noted that Bowling Green firefighters fought a fire in an occupied apartment building on Main Street on Saturday and got people out of the structure. He said he was not aware of any injuries.
“I want to say that our city safety services distinguished themselves this weekend,” he said. “It was no surprise to me, but once again we see the value of both our police and fire divisions, examples clearly in front of our eyes this weekend.”
Turning to the peaceful protest which took place on Sunday, Aspacher said he was “really relieved” at the outcome, and said later that there were no arrests or property damage.
“I’m not going to lie to you, it was a stressful day,” he said, saying the city was concerned about potential issues in light of protests held in other cities. The protest was sparked by the death of George Floyd, who is black, in Minneapolis last week, at the hands of a white police officer. Floyd’s death has prompted a number of large protests, some of them violent, in cities across the country.
Aspacher said he credited those who participated in the demonstration.
“We made it clear to (the organizers) that we respected their right to protest,” he said. “It became our priority to simply help them organize an event that was going to be held safely.”
Aspacher said he and others including Police Chief Tony Hetrick and Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter met with the organizers.
“Our police chief is incredible,” Aspacher said. “If you could have been in the room on Saturday and watched him interact with the organizers of this event, you would have been so proud.”
Aspacher further praised the conduct of the city’s officers.
“Again, we have so much to be proud of … I can’t say it enough, I’m just incredibly impressed with the work that was done,” he said. “Tony would say that he had a great deal of collaboration with the event.”
The BGPD coordinated, Aspacher said, with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bowling Green State University police and law enforcement from Hancock County.
“The professionalism, the dedication, was really something,” said Aspacher. “I just think that we as a community owe a debt of gratitude to both of these fine groups of individuals, our police division and our fire division.”