At the 2021 General Assembly of members of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, Ottawa County Commissioner Mark Stahl was elected to serve a second term as chair and Mike Aspacher, mayor of Bowling Green, was elected to his first term as vice chair.
The appointments are for one year. The election was held at the business meeting of the TMACOG General Assembly, held by virtual teleconference Friday.
TMACOG Chair Emeritus and Ohio District 6th Court of Appeals Judge Mark Pietrykowski swore in the new leadership. Tim W. Brown president.