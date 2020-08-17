To the Editor:
As Bowling Green State University students return, it is important that our entire community work to together to optimize the health and safety of all those living, working, studying and visiting.
Citizens have reached out to me to ask about plans for the increasing population. Communicating about the start of fall semester is a regular activity for the city and university and, in any other year, we would be having conversations about traffic flow during move-in, off-campus student conduct, how to educate students about responsibilities while living within the community, and other routine items.
2020 is anything but routine. As we face fall, it is more important than ever that we recognize our roles and responsibilities.
Working directly with BGSU President Rodney Rogers, our conversations about the fall have mostly centered on the coronavirus and how we, as a university-city community, can help educate returning students of their responsibilities in helping to mitigate the spread. Rogers and I have also met with landlords and bar/restaurant owners and discussed their roles and responsibilities.
The city will approach this in two ways: communicate and educate returning students, and enforcing Ohio health orders. This has already begun with a joint letter from Rogers and myself to off-campus tenants.
We spelled out that students have both the power and the responsibility to adhere to health orders and provisions within their leases that limit the size of any gathering. Students were also reminded that enforcement of laws and health orders will occur through law enforcement, as well as the BGSU student code of conduct. BGSU’s chief health officer is working on ways to reinforce and educate health guidelines.
While communicating, educating and enforcing health and safety with students is a focus right now, we also ask that all community members prioritize and adhere to health orders. In essence, we are entering into a social contract as a community. The actions of one can impact the health of others. We must hold ourselves and our community to the highest of standards and be actively aware and practice health guidelines.
Bowling Green is proud to be BGSU’s home. There is a weighty responsibility for everyone in the times ahead. I implore each of us to take seriously health-minded decisions. I will continue to work with BGSU as we traverse these ever-changing times.
Michael Aspacher
Bowling Green mayor