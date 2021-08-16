With much-discussed rental inspection legislation expected to appear on council’s docket soon, Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher is asking city staff to conduct an analysis related to the issue.
Aspacher made the announcement during his report at Monday’s council meeting.
Council has held 14 meetings specifically devoted to the issue of rental registration, licensing and inspection after its Community Improvement Committee was assigned to work on the topic in January 2020. In May, council passed legislation creating a process for registering rental properties.
As council has continued to discuss a further ordinance aimed at rental inspections, a major sticking point has been that the proposed inspection system in the proposed ordinance relies on self-inspections performed by property owners via a checklist. The inclusion of some form of third-party verification of those self-inspections was a major topic of conversation during council’s most recent special meeting to discuss the inspection issue, held last month.
On Monday, Aspacher said that over the last year, and in recent months, he has closely followed council’s discussions and has had discussions with residents and property owners on the inspection issue. He said he continues to believe there is value in developing a program that is reasonable, practical and effective to address housing conditions in the city.
Aspacher said he’s noticed council has discussed third-party verification of inspections a great deal, and as he’s listened “frankly, I’ve come to agree that this component would be both beneficial and helpful” to a successful rental inspection program, and it is consistent with his desire to promote compliance.
Aspacher said he’s asked staff to begin an analysis process to better understand how to achieve this part of a prospective rental inspection program. He said he wants to do a comprehensive analysis of the city’s enforcement program and to arrive at a recommendation for an encompassing enforcement strategy that would address housing issues.
Aspacher said he’s asking staff to return with a recommendation that would allow for consideration as they being the 2022 budgeting process, and for future budgets as well.
Councilman Jeff Dennis asked Aspacher if he felt it would be beneficial for council to postpone its own ongoing discussions on inspections until the analysis is completed.
“My perspective, yes, frankly, it would,” Aspacher replied. “I believe that it’s really important as we consider what this program looks like, to understand what we’re trying to accomplish and what method or means might be available to us to achieve our goals.” He said he believes there is value in giving the staff the ability to complete their analysis and consider the financial impacts of decisions that might be made.