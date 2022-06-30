A commendation, grants and the announcement of a significant retirement came before Bowling Green Council last week.
Mayor Mike Aspacher issued a mayor’s commendation to Scott Beeker of the public works department. Aspacher noted the high-quality work of all city staff, but said “occasionally, one of our employees rises to the level where special recognition is warranted.”
Aspacher said that on April 13 of this year, at 12:33 p.m., during his route as a refuse collection driver, Beeker noticed a resident who appeared to have fallen on her porch. Going to check on her, Beeker found the woman bleeding and unable to answer questions. Determining that she needed medical attention, Beeker called 911 and remained on the scene until paramedics arrived. Aspacher said it was found that the woman had suffered a seizure, and Beeker’s actions “greatly reduced serious medical complications.”
“You went over and above the call of duty,” Aspacher told Beeker.
Several microgrants were also distributed. In the city’s 2022 budget, $15,000 was allocated for microgrants for local projects. Nine applications were submitted this year, totaling $35,000, and four were selected. Chosen were:
• Firefly Nights received $5,000. The festival is held three Fridays during the summer months downtown.
• Howard’s Club H Mural/Carrie Day received $5,000 for a mural to be painted on the north-facing wall of Howard’s Club H on North Main Street.
• Tony Vetter/Downtown Foundation received $4,000 for a project to improve “dogleg alley” in the downtown near City Lot 1.
• 4th Ward Felines received $1,000. The group is working to decrease the population of feral cats in the 4th Ward, partnering with the Wood County Humane Society and Midway Animal Hospital to spay and neuter the animals, among other efforts.
Additionally during the meeting, City Attorney Mike Marsh rose and spoke to council, noting that he had sent them correspondence stating that his final day as city attorney would be Sept. 30. He has served as city attorney since December 1987.
In that June 21 letter, addressed to council, Aspacher and members of the city administration, Marsh said he is “a great believer in having young people come in with new ideas and make organizations better,” and that he has been scaling back or discontinuing his numerous involvements over the past two years. He wrote that, while he at one time represented 14 municipalities, “I’m down to Bowling Green now.
“It is time for me to ‘retire’ as the city attorney for the City of Bowling Green,” Marsh’s letter continues, as of the end of the day on Sept. 30. “The job model will change at that time, as my successor will be a full-time, in-house staff person. The assistant in the office will also serve as Clerk of Council.”
He said he is not “retiring per se, as I expect to continue my law practice indefinitely, though maybe in a more limited role, and I have some good young people in this office.
“I am extremely grateful for the many opportunities both in my original role with the city in Public Works,” where he worked in refuse collection, Marsh wrote, “and later as a city prosecutor, sometimes as (former City Attorney Pat Crowley’s) assistant, and then as City Attorney. … In total, I worked for 8 Bowling Green Mayors at one time or another. Some Democrats, some Republicans, all of them sensational leaders. … I hope to be around for a long time to assist our town in becoming better and better in whatever ways I can.”
Aspacher praised Marsh’s work, saying he has had a “substantial and meaningful impact” on the Bowling Green community.
“People don’t know all that Mike contributes to his community,” Aspacher said. “We will certainly find the time for us to more adequately express our appreciation for your contributions.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Voted to approve an ordinance to place two venerable buildings – the police division building, and Needle Hall at City Park – on the Local Historic Register as suggested by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. The BGPD building, located at 175 W. Wooster St., is a three-story Romanesque structure, built between 1892 and 1893. It served as the Wood County Courthouse from 1894-1896, and later as Bowling Green’s city building and also a fire station. In 1986 the structure had a major interior renovation, which nonetheless largely retained its exterior footprint. Needle Hall is an octagonal pavilion constructed of wood with a rock-brick foundation. It was built in the mid-to-late 19th century by an unknown architect. Originally called Floral Hall, the building was used for flower exhibits when the Wood County Fairgrounds were located at City Park. It also served as exhibition space for needlepoint work, and was later renamed Needle Hall. Both buildings are already on the national register of historic places.
The planning, zoning and economic development committee held a public hearing on the matter prior to council.
“I just wanted to note that these are buildings that our community interacts with, they see around town,” HPC member Chris Mowen told the committee, “and I think it’s a really great step to say these are important to our community and therefore we want to give them significant designation.”
“I think these are great first buildings to have on our register,” said Councilwoman Rachel Phipps, who is the committee chair.
• Heard that the finance committee will hold its quarterly meeting to hear about the city’s finances July 18 at 6 p.m. The community improvement committee will hold a meeting the same evening at 6:30 p.m. to hear comments on an ordinance that would govern the operation of electric scooters in the city.
• Heard from Council President Mark Hollenbaugh that council’s next meeting will be held Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday.