With coronavirus in mind, education and communication will be the focus as students begin their return to Bowling Green State University this week.
Mayor Mike Aspacher discussed a statement on the topic released by his office during Monday’s city council meeting.
“The city will approach this issue in two significant ways,” Aspacher said, noting that they will work on communicating and educating students, and on enforcing health orders from the State of Ohio.
He said that he and BGSU President Rodney Rogers have already issued a joint letter to all off-campus tenants. That letter, he said, spells out that students have the power and the responsibility to adhere to the health orders in their leases which limit the sizes of gatherings.
“We also ask that all members of the Bowling Green community prioritize and adhere to health orders,” Aspacher said. “We must hold ourselves and our community to the highest of standards” and practice the health guidelines.
He said the enforcement aspect will involve not only local law enforcement, but will also include the applicable portions of the BGSU student code of conduct.
“And I do believe that there will be healthy communication and coordination” between the Bowling Green Police Division and BGSU officials,”Aspacher said.
Councilman Bill Herald said that in recent years, the BG mayor and BGSU president have walked around student-populated neighborhoods of Bowling Green prior to the start of classes in order to introduce themselves.
“I know this year is very odd, because there’s a good reason not to do that,” he said, but asked if Aspacher planned to do so.
Aspacher said that he did reach out to Rogers, and that the pair will tour a number of the neighborhoods as in the past and introduce themselves, starting at noon on Friday.
“We will, of course, do that safely,” he said, and noted that they will distribute copies of their joint letter.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Councilman Neocles Leontis, who followed up on a recent letter he had circulated among council members. The letter asked members of Ohio’s congressional delegation to ask the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track “rapid” COVID-19 tests for home use. Leontis said the letter, which was circulated for council members’ signatures, had been sent to all senators and congressmen from Ohio. He urged members who did not sign the letter to send their own letter on the subject they are comfortable with to congress members. Leontis said the “mass production of rapid testing is the key” to get the country out of the pandemic.
• Heard from Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter that work by the city’s water and sewer department at Maple and Wooster streets, which had closed that intersection, is nearing completion.
“That has been repaired and paving is ongoing,” she said. “It should be open tomorrow (Tuesday), is our understanding.”
• Confirmed Brian Swope to a seat on the Wood County Planning Commission for a term ending Aug. 17, 2022.