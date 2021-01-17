There is hope ahead as Bowling Green welcomes 2021.
That was a message shared by Mayor Michael Aspacher during a Zoom meeting with the Bowling Green Exchange Club Tuesday.
“There is hope on the horizon. … There are better days ahead,” he said.
Aspacher said that he has tried to get out and talk to businesses as much as he can.
Residents and businesses have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, “some more than others.”
There is no question downtown merchants have been impacted, he said. Many have accessed resources made available by the state and federal government to help keep doors open.
“We need to continue to be mindful in ways we all can support our merchants in Bowling Green.”
Everything that can be done – from shopping downtown to ordering carryout from local restaurants – will make a difference, Aspacher said.
“Certainly COVID has provided unprecedented challenges for all of us,” he said. “We’ve all made sacrifices and that has really affected the city in many different ways.”
He praised the efforts of city employees to help residents navigate through this crisis.
“We’ve been guided by science and our responsibility to maintain the public health and safety of this community.”
Exchange Club member Jenny Swope asked is there would be any layoffs in the city in 2020.
There was no adjustments to city staff although some have worked from home, Aspacher said.
He also mentioned partnerships discovered and the value they bring to the community.
Bowling Green City Schools officials are doing the best they can to identify and meet the educational needs of kids in the community, Aspacher said. He also praised community organizations such as food banks.
“I could not be more proud to be the mayor of this community at this time,” he said.
With the beginning of the new year, COVID-19 is still a reality and everyone must remain diligent, the mayor said. Aspacher urged residents to be mindful of what they can do to minimize the spread.
There have been a lot of lessons learned and the city will rebound from this, he said.
City income tax revenue has decreased by more than 8%, he said. About 60% of city revenue comes from the tax.
An end-of-year fund balance will allow the city to continue to provide needed services.
Collections in November and December were very good, so an upward trend is being seen, Aspacher said.
“We hope that as the year continues, and vaccines become more readily available, we can return to a more normal business atmosphere,” he said.