The Culver’s restaurant chain is seeking a variance in order to build a location in Bowling Green.
The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals is set to hear the matter during their May 11 meeting at 7 p.m.
Thomas Yurysta, representing Proudfood Associates on behalf of Culver’s, has requested the variance to allow the construction of a total of six signs – four wall signs and two signs on a pylon – which would exceed the maximum of three signs allowed for a business.
The two parcels involved in the variance are located on West Gypsy Lane Road in front of the Wal-Mart location.
According to paperwork filed with the city, the variance is being sought “to meet Culver’s required signage of one sign on each building face and two signs on (a) pole sign.” The total combined area of the signage would be 329 square feet.
The proposed 4,600-square-foot restaurant would seat 124, with 100 seats indoors and the remainder on a patio. The proposed construction schedule would see work beginning on the restaurant on Oct. 1 of this year, with completion in March of 2023.