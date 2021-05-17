On Monday a unanimous Bowling Green Council voted to rescind its mask mandate, effective immediately, deferring instead to orders and timetables coming from the State of Ohio.
“I plan on masking well into the future,” said Councilman John Zanfardino prior to the vote, which took place early in Monday’s lengthy regular meeting, “but I think for us to try to continue to regulate it, there’s just nowhere to go with it.”
“I’m sure you’re all aware that, since last Wednesday, there’s been a great deal of movement by our governor on the issue of masks,” Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said as he introduced the issue, “so I’d like to address that first.”
Hollenbaugh provided background to the city’s own mask ordinance and to the evolving position of Governor Mike DeWine in recent days.
Hollenbaugh noted that, last July, when the mandate was instituted, not as much was known about the virus, and no one knew when a vaccine might be coming. With COVID-19 cases spiking, he said they were being cautioned about the potential for the healthcare system to be overwhelmed. Faced with a cumbersome color-coded rating system for cases in Ohio counties, and no state mask ordinance, “it was a period of uncertainty in which we decided that we would remove some of that uncertainty by having our own ordinance regarding the wearing of masks in Bowling Green,” Hollenbaugh said. “Local law enforcement felt better about enforcing a local ordinance than they did about a governor’s order.”
The mandate was subsequently extended in October, December, and most recently in March, when it was extended through June 30.
“That brings us to where we are right now,” Hollenbaugh said. He noted that last Wednesday, DeWine announced he would be dropping most of the health orders in place as of June 2, with some exceptions.
“And then on Friday, after the CDC came out with some more guidance, the governor said that people who were fully vaccinated… no longer need to wear masks. So, Just to clarify where we are at the moment, according to the governor’s comments, all of the state orders are currently in effect until June 2. However, the exception being people who are completely vaccinated no longer have to wear masks except for in the situations where they’re still required, like public transportation and things like that.
“At the moment,” Hollenbaugh continued, “people who’re not fully vaccinated still have to wear masks until June 2, at which point it becomes a recommendation rather than the governor’s order. So to the best of my understanding, what is where we are at the moment.”
Councilman Bill Herald said the city doesn’t want to be in a situation where “there’s different regulations in different spots and covered different ways. It’s already confusing enough.
“So whatever we can do to conform with the state requirements, and federal, would be prudent,” Herald continued. “And I think that we are at a point where the mask ordinance has served its purpose and we can move off from it” and encourage people to think of others and use masks where and when they feel it is appropriate.
“At this time, the fact is the governor has said he is not going to do anything to enforce the wearing of masks in public places, including places of business,” said
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland. She said that on Sunday she stopped at a small business in town, wearing a mask, and noted that signs on the door still said masks were required.
“So, I asked the gentleman who was at the counter if they were going to continue requiring masks,” she said. “He said yes, in our business we will require masks be mandated because we don’t know people who come in our doors. So there will be businesses in this town that will require them” and that needed to be included in the conversation, Rowland said, so that people know that, if a business requires it, they will have to wear a mask there.
“This goes along with what Bill said about being courteous, being sensible, protecting yourself,” she said. “The fact is, without (mask wearing being enforced in the state), our ordinance becomes useless.”
Councilman Greg Robinette said he supported ending the mandate now, saying the ordinance has “served its intended purpose” and, in view of the changing guidelines it was no longer “useful or necessary.”
“We live in a country that has resisted this precaution and this consideration in masking,” Zanfardino said. “But, it is what it is. We cannot continue in the face of this reality.” He said he hopes that the majority of people will remember that “even if vaccinated, we can still transmit it to others and my plan is to continue to avoid it and continue to help other people avoid it.”
“Naturally, our ending the city mask ordinance in no way impacts individuals or individual businesses that want to do that,” said Hollenbaugh. “They certainly are free to do that. I know I’ve received many, many, many, many, many, many comments in both directions on this since we began last July… but I think that now that there is an effective vaccine, several of them, and that they’re widely available… I feel (the ordinance) has been useful, I feel it has been successful in preventing us from overwhelming our healthcare,” but now there is a transition from a need for collective responsibility “to an area where we need to be individually responsible.”
Later in the meeting, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter noted that the city’s BG Transit service, which receives federal transit dollars, will have to comply with the Federal Transit Administration’s guidelines, which mandates masks for both riders and drivers until Sept. 13.
Near the close of Monday’s meeting, Hollenbaugh noted that there will no longer be an option for council members to attend meetings remotely via Zoom. All members of council attended the meeting in person on Monday for a second consecutive meeting. Hollenbaugh noted that, given the time when the next meeting will be held, it was also possible that some fully vaccinated members of council may go unmasked.