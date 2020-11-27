A Bowling Green man who allegedly pointed a gun at another man on Wednesday was charged with aggravated menacing.
According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Devon Battig, 25, was charged.
On Wednesday at 1:39 p.m., police responded to a dispute call in the 100 block of East Court Street.
Battig’s roommate said Battig had pointed a gun at him, according to the report. The roommate said Battig has repeatedly threatened him.
After interviewing Battig and the complainant, Battig was charged. Police also seized a black 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun.
The report also said that Battig has a prior conviction for aggravated menacing, involving threatening two girls with a knife. There were other convictions, including assault, according to the report.