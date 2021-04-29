A man with a warrant for his arrest in Wood County has been seriously injured in a vehicle accident in Hancock County.
Brian Edward Hutchison, 34, Bowling Green, is wanted for contempt of court with original charges of trafficking in heroin and tampering with evidence, through the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
He was seriously injured Tuesday on U.S. 224 in Marion Township, Hancock County, after exiting a vehicle that had stopped in the roadway. He was struck by a 2019 Chevy Malibu that was traveling eastbound.
Hutchinson was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay with incapacitating injuries. His condition is unknown as a call to the nurse’s station at the hospital went unanswered.
Hutchison also has active warrants for his arrest through the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol.