The man who hit and destroyed a downtown parklet has been sentenced to community control.
Timothy Koogan, 65, of Bowling Green, was found guilty Friday of reckless operation and hit/skip.
On July 1, Koogan struck the parklet in front of Kabob It, 132 E. Wooster St., at 4:48 a.m. and demolished the outdoor dining area.
Downtown surveillance video captured the crash and police tracked the silver Toyota RAV 4 back to Koogan.
Koogan was sentenced to two years of community control and a one-year license suspension.
He will be allowed to drive after Sept. 13, once an ignition interlock device is installed on his vehicle. The device is a breathalyzer that is installed to prevent drinking and driving and will remain in place for the duration of the one-year suspension.
Koogan was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 177 suspended as long as he completes a three-day driver intervention program that will take the place of jail time.
As part of his community control, he must submit to an alcohol or drug test upon demand, complete an assessment for a alcohol and drug program and complete all recommendations, have no criminal offenses and have no traffic offenses involving alcohol or drugs of abuse.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, after the July 1 crash, officers began searching the surrounding area for the vehicle shown in the video. According to the accident report, detectives found the Toyota at 7 a.m. parked at 215 E. Poe Road. It had damage to the front passenger side, the report said.
When located, officers spoke with the owner, who was identified as Koogan.
In the police report, Koogan stated that he went to a downtown bar the night before and left at 10:30 p.m. He said did not recall striking anything. He said no one else drives his car and no one else has a key to it.
Koogan stated that he had stopped drinking when he left the bar and kept asking officers what a parklet was, according to the police report.
He also reportedly said that he could not remember anything and had left his drink alone at the bar for a few minutes. Koogan inquired about getting tested for drugs that would make him black out, the police report stated. The officer told him that the hospital could test for drugs; Koogan refused an ambulance, according to the report.
Two pieces of clear headlight plastic, left at the scene of the crash by the RAV 4, matched the missing pieces on the front passenger side of Koogan’s vehicle, according to the police report.
He was cited July 15 for expired registration. He has pleaded not guilty and the court is working out a payment plan to receive the $1,058 he owes in fines and court costs.