A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun on New Year’s Day has taken a plea deal.
Graig Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was indicted in January for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies; two counts discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony; possession of marijuana and intoxicated pedestrian of highway, both minor misdemeanors.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans said that a deal had been reached where Gibson would plead guilty to one count having weapons under disability, one count discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property.
He recommended a prison sentence of eight years.
Reger said the court could impose a sentence with a minimum of 15 years and an indefinite term of 21 years.
The remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing, which was set for Aug. 9.
According to Hoppenjans, on Jan. 1, a state trooper initiated a traffic stop on Ohio 25 near mile post 15. Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari,R-Perrysburg, was with the trooper for a ride along.
While the trooper was conducting a sobriety test on the driver, both men heard what sounded like a gunshot north of them and also heard someone talking.
They couldn’t see anyone as it was extremely foggy that night, Hoppenjans said. As the talking got louder, they observed a pedestrian walking along the southbound lanes of travel wearing dark clothing.
Because it was 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day and very foggy, the trooper asked the man, later identified as Gibson, to approach so he would not be in danger of being struck by a motorist.
At Gibson’s approach, the trooper noticed he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, Hoppenjans said.
After gaining permission, the trooper conducted a pat down. The trooper told Gibson to not put his hands in his pocket or move. Gibson reached his right arm to his right side and a gunshot rang out. The trooper tackled Gibson to the ground.
Gibson said he had been struck in the leg, Hoppenjans said.
Ghanbari retrieved a first aid kit and radioed the need for an ambulance.
Gibson first said it was not his gun, that he was holding it for a friend, then denied having a gun and that the trooper shot him.
The gun was found in the grass about 3 feet away.
A tourniquet was put on Gibson’s leg and, as he was transported to Toledo Hospital, he tried to swallow a bag of marijuana, Hoppenjans said.
On Jan. 9, a Bowling Green resident reported a gun had been stolen from his apartment. The man said he had a New Year’s Eve party that Gibson and his twin attended.
The serial number of the gun recovered Jan. 1 matched the gun reported stolen, Hoppenjans said.
Gibson had previously been found guilty of the felonies of possessing and trafficking in cocaine in 2014.