A Bowling Green man wanted for assaulting a child has turned himself in.
Jeremy Mull appeared this morning at the Bowling Green Police Division. He was taken to jail, where he remained this afternoon on $10,000 bond.
Police issued a warrant out for his arrest on Aug. 9.
He was indicted Aug. 18 for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts endangering children, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 3 he allegedly abused and seriously physically harmed an 8-year-old.
According to the police report, the assault was reported Aug. 7. It happened in the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue.
A woman came to the station and asked police for a health welfare check because she was worried about her daughter and grandchildren, telling police she hadn’t seen them in a week. She was concerned because the boyfriend had a history of domestic violence.
The daughter has continued to give excuses via text messages of why the woman could not see the grandchildren.
She finally went to the house on Aug. 6, and when her daughter didn’t come out, she told her she was going to the police.
At that time, Mull reportedly came out of the house and yelled at her, telling her she couldn’t make her daughter come out, according to the report.
She told police at the station she didn’t think it was her daughter responding to her text messages.
At that time, the 8-year-old grandchild walked past the dispatch window at the police department.
His face was completely swollen, according to the police report.
His mother, who also was there, said Mull beat him. Paramedics were called.
The daughter said Mull had kicked her in the back and in the head.
As the boy sat down, a police officer asked him when this happened. He said he didn’t remember but probably Thursday or Tuesday. When asked who did this, he reportedly said Mull and described the house on Buttonwood Avenue.
The boy reportedly said this was the second time Mull had used his hands on him. He kept saying “I've been through a lot,” according to the report.
The boy was taken to the hospital and the case was turned over to detectives.
Mull is currently on parole. He has previously been charged in Bowling Green Municipal Court with assault on June 30; domestic violence in 2021 and twice in 2007; and felonious assault in 2008.