A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
He said that his roommates were fighting. The woman, he said, was assaulting the man, who was trying to break up with her.
When he tried to intervene, the woman sprayed a chemical, according to the police report.
The man was treated by the Bowling Green Fire Division.
Laquita Jenkins, 46, was charged with domestic violence. After she was transported to the jail, she complained of chest pains and was taken to Wood County Hospital. After clearance there, she was taken back to the jail.