FINDLAY — A Bowling Green man was struck by a car on U.S. 24 on Tuesday, according to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At 9:33 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a call about a pedestrian who was struck near Township Road 243 in Marion Township.
Brian Hutchison, 34, Bowling Green, was a passenger in a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country that had stopped in the road.
Hutchison exited the van and was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Spencer Stanley, 19, Howard, who was eastbound on Route 224.
Hutchison was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay with incapacitating injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to the patrol.
Also on scene were Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hanco EMS, Washington Fire Department and Dick’s Towing.