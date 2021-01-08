A Bowling Green man who was arrested twice in two months remains in jail despite his attorney making accusations of foul play, which are untrue, according to the prosecutor.
Cameron Fox, 23, was arrested in Oct. 1 for receiving stolen property after the theft of a specialized bicycle. At the time of his arraignment, he was released on an own recognizance bond.
He was arrested again Dec. 20 after he allegedly tried to open vehicle doors in the 800 block of Second Street. Days later, his bond was revoked and he was jailed.
Fox appeared Monday for a bond hearing in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack via video from the justice center.
A motion to revoke bond was filed Dec. 28 due to Fox being charged with criminal offenses including theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and obstructing justice.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and he turned himself in Dec. 30.
On Monday, defense attorney Michael Salmon filed an objection to the order revoking bond, saying the state did not give him proper notice of its order while knowing he was the defense counsel on record. The state mailed the motion to revoke bond even though prosecutors had his email, Salmon said, adding that he should have received a phone call.
Fox was entitled to a hearing prior to revoking bond, Salmon said, and asked that the motion to revoke bond be stricken from the record, his client be released from jail immediately and the own recognizance bond continue.
Salmon said that Fox’s rights were also bypassed during a December arrest.
On Dec. 18, two Bowling Green Police Division detectives contacted Fox at his residence, spoke with him without counsel, and “demanded” that he violate his own recognizance bond by contacting his co-defendants in the bike theft case, Salmon said. When Fox refused to do so, he was arrested, Salmon said.
“They were harassing him,” Salmon said. “Low and behold, he told them no and he was arrested.”
He did not state when that arrest was made, but Bowling Green Municipal Court shows Fox being arrested in October for receiving stolen property in regard to the bike theft. An additional arrest was made in December after Fox was spotted allegedly removing a TV from a parked car.
Salmon said that the two city police detectives who handled the arrest be brought to court to testify under oath. Mack denied the request.
These accusations “are appalling,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn.
She spoke with one of the detectives, who told her the only communication he had with Fox was when they went to his residence, knocked on the door and asked if his co-defendants were there.
Fox said no and the detectives asked that they be called if they tried to contact him, Blackburn said.
“That is the only contact they had with Mr. Fox. There was absolutely no harassment,” she said.
She asked for a cash bond as the second theft offense occurred while the defendant was on an own recognizance bond.
Mack set bond at $5,000 with no 10% allowed with the condition Fox have no contact with his co-defendants, undergo random drug screens, and commit no further offenses.
His next pretrial is Monday.
Fox most recently was arrested Dec. 20 for allegedly trying to open vehicle doors in the 800 block of Second Street.
While a Bowling Green Police Division patrolman was driving in the 800 block of Scott Hamilton Avenue, he observed Fox, who matched the description given police, standing next to a Ford Focus. The patrolman drove through the block and saw the man in the backseat of the Ford with a TV next to the vehicle. After a foot chase, Fox was arrested and taken to jail.
Fox was indicted in November for theft and receiving stolen property after he was reportedly found in possession of a stolen Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. recumbent handcycle valued at $3,500.
After the handcycle had been taken from a van parked in the 100 block of Byall Avenue, a picture and description was put to the public. A short time later, a call was received by someone who saw the bike in the 100 block of North Prospect Street. Surveillance video reportedly showed Fox riding the bike with two men walking beside it.
Detectives visited Fox’s apartment, where the bike was retrieved, as were items stolen from a number of vehicles in Bowling Green, according to a police report.