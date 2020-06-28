A Bowling Green man charged with attempted robbery has been sentenced to community control.
Anthony Shrewsbury, 18, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
“Sometimes doors are closed and can’t be reopened,” said defense attorney Esteban Callejas.
That is not one of those cases, he said.
Shrewsbury is 18 and facing prison and wants to prove to himself, this court and the community that he can be successful, Callerjas said.
Shrewsbury pleaded guilty May 8 to the amended charge of attempted robbery, a third-degree felony, with the understanding the remaining two charges would be dismissed at sentencing.
He was indicted for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and conspiracy, a second-degree felony.
“I believe that Anthony will make every effort to be successful. … It’s what he wants to do,” Callejas said.
Reger said Shrewsbury had a drug test that day, and it came back positive for marijuana.
Shrewsbury returned to the courtroom nearly three hours after his first appearance, at which time Callejas said he thought this would happen.
His client is a long-time user of marijuana, “so it was not shocking,” he said about the positive test.
Shrewsbury is still a good candidate for community control, he said.
The Bowling Green Police Division received a 911 call Oct. 30 from a resident in the 500 block of West Wooster Street who thought she heard gunfire. It sounded like the shot came from a few houses down, across the road. She also reported seeing individuals enter and exit the home in question.
A third party had set up a drug deal to purchase one-half ounce of marijuana for $295 but said they didn’t have the money, so they were going to just take the drugs.
During the investigation, officers determined that the incident was a result of a planned robbery of a drug dealer.
During the robbery a physical altercation occurred between subjects and one subject fired a gun, police said.
Shrewsbury, after initially denying anything to do with the incident, later said he had driven the vehicle with the intent to rob the homeowner. He had no interaction in the altercation.
David Romaker, a Wood County assistant prosecuting attorney, said the defendant has shown he knows what he did is wrong.
“I remember also being a teenager and the poor choices that I made,” Romaker said.
Shrewsbury started doing marijuana daily at the age of 13 but still graduated this year. His problem seems to be picking the wrong friends, Romaker said.
Looking at the teen’s record and age, he recommended four years of community control and drug testing “to see if we can maintain a level of control.”
He hopes Shrewsbury recognizes the gravity of what a first-degree felony would have done to his life, he concluded.
“I know what I did was not the best decision of my life,” Shrewsbury said.
He said he realizes he needs to change the people he hangs out with.
He works third shift at Greenline and lives at home with his parents and siblings.
Reger pointed out a third-degree felony has the potential for a 36-month prison sentence.
“This is a serious act that you have done,” he said. “I know it is an act of someone who is young, maybe described as immature, but the acts that you did – although no one was hurt — could have easily hurt someone.”
That neighborhood on West Wooster is residential and in fact he lives on the same block, Reger previously disclosed.
He sentenced Shrewsbury to five years of community control and ordered that he successfully complete the youthful offender program. He also must complete 200 hours of community service within four years; hours can be accumulated by maintaining employment and attending church.
Shrewsbury also should have no contact with any of the others charged in the October incident.
If Shrewsbury commits no violations to his community control terms after four years, the remaining time may be canceled.
He must pay a $2,500 fine to the clerk of court within four years, and $500 will be forgiven each year there are no violations. If community control is terminated for any violation, he will be responsible for the entire amount.
Reger reserved a 36-month prison term if Shrewsbury violates the terms of community control.
As for the positive drug test, “it is frustrating to see someone who has a pending case, knows there is drug screening, and still uses,” he said.
“Probation is going to write this down. If you meet with (probation) after 30 days and you test positive, you’re going to wind up back here and you may be going to another place,” Reger said.