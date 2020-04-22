An effort to keep a child from testifying in front of a jury led to a plea agreement with a Bowling Green man originally charged with a sex-related crime.
Kenneth White, 35, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to the amended charge.
White was indicted in June on one count of gross sexual imposition for his alleged sexual contact on Christmas Day 2018, involving a then 9-year-old boy. That crime is a third-degree felony.
On March 6, he withdrew his plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to the amended charge of endangering children, also a third-degree felony.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry handed down the sentence Tuesday, which also includes three years community control after he is released from prison.
White was taken to jail.
The state’s recommendation had been six months in prison, but Mayberry said he took into consideration White’s criminal history, his lack of admitting guilt, and the toll on the child.
Defense attorney William Hayes said his client denies he participated in the accused act, but after a “long and arduous, hard-fought negotiations,” we came to this deal, he said.
Rather than take the state’s six-month jail recommendation, he asked for work privileges for six months.
“If he’s not successful, you always have the option to put him in jail later,” Hayes said.
Hayes said he has to assume the family agreed with the sentence because the were interested in not seeing his client go to prison.
The deal was made to keep the child from having to testify in front of strangers if the case went to trial, said Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson.
“They understand the value of this plea agreement,” he said.
Anyone watching the video of the child’s testimony can’t miss how reluctant he was to provide any information, Dobson said.
White is accused of masturbating in front of a family member and asking that child to participate.
“That is not the action of a child who is coached,” Dobson said about the boy’s testimony.
Dobson said once he took the case, he met with the boy five times, each for a substantial amount of time, to get details of the crime.
“Every time he’s been reluctant. He’s terrified to come into the court and talk about this,” Dobson said.
A letter written by victim’s mother, who did not want to make another comment, was shared with Mayberry.
When asked to address the court, White initially was at a loss for words.
“The best I can say is I’m at the court’s whim,” he said. “Your honor, I don’t know what else to say. I don’t.”
The court dismissed White’s community control violation, which included a reserved one-year prison term.
“I’m well aware of how that plays out … how difficult it is for kids to tell strangers … about these very personal, private things let along come into a courtroom and tell jurors,” Mayberry said.
As for the recommendation for counseling, “the continued denial of anything happening makes counseling worthless.”
Mayberry went through White’s criminal history, including his juvenile record that included a gross sexual imposition charge that was dismissed, as well as numerous charges of theft, breaking and entering and probation violation.
As an adult, he has been charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, three counts of breaking and entering, unauthorized use of property and 11 months in prison after a probation violation.
In sentencing for a third-degree felony offense, Mayberry took into consideration the mental injuries of the victim. The child is in counseling and has been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of the psychiatric harm.
“He will likely suffer for many, many years if not the rest of his life,” Mayberry said.
The sentence was due to White’s criminal history, prior prison sentence and his lack of positive response to sanctions. Additionally his risk level is high for recidivism, Mayberry said.
“Most importantly he has shown no genuine remorse for the offense,” he added.