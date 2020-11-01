A Bowling Green man has been sentenced to prison for multiple charges including attempted rape.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger sentenced James Griffin, 26, to 17 years in prison.
Three victims spoke at the Oct. 23 sentencing.
His charges were amended to abduction, a third-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and attempted rape, a second-degree felony.
The remaining eight charges were dismissed at sentencing.
Griffin was indicted in September 2019 for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies; three counts of felonious assault, all second-degree felonies; two counts abduction, both third-degree felonies; two counts disrupting public service, both fourth-degree felonies; two counts criminal damaging, both second-degree misdemeanors; and obstructing official business; a second-degree misdemeanor.
“All the court has seen to date about James is bad,” said defense attorney Sheldon Wittenberg.
It is important for the court to see how others view Griffin, and he submitted letters of support from friends, teachers and professors.
“These people have expressed misgivings about what occurred, acknowledge the seriousness of those types behavior,” Wittenberg said.
And while he also recognized the seriousness of the situation, prison time is not mandatory, he said.
Griffin has been expelled from Ohio State University one semester short of graduating after pleading guilty to these three felony charges, he said.
“He is not a stupid person. He recognizes his actions were morally improper.”
He is capable of success in the future and can be rehabilitated. He knows he needs professional help, Wittenberg said.
“James feels horribly and I’m sure he will feel even worse when he hears the testimony of the three victims,” he said.
Wood County Prosecuting Attorney James Hoppenjans said the state would not give a recommendation for a sentence but took offense at allegations that the prosecution has been influenced by race.
Griffin is African-American.
“There is nothing to support the notion that race has anything to do with this case,” Hoppenjans said.
The first victim, who was 20 years old, called what happened to her “a disgusting crime that has permanently changed my life.”
In March 2019, she was sexual assaulted in Griffin’s Bowling Green home and received a bloody lip and bruises. She went to counseling, was put on anxiety medication, and started acting out at home.
She failed all her classes that semester.
“I am angry, I am upset and I have feelings of hate toward you,” she said to Griffin. “I don’t think that is something I can never forgive your for.”
She said she hoped Griffin was “put away for a long time.”
The second victim was 23 years old and said the police were involved from the beginning of their relationship.
Griffin called her names after searching her laptop. He would go through her phone and social media while she was sleeping.
She called police and he texted he was sorry, she said.
“That is what he did after every situation.”
She tried to end the relationship several times, but he would threaten suicide.
“I was terrified every single day,” she said.
In January 2019, he assaulted her in a home in Bowling Green and stepped on her throat, depriving her of the ability to breathe.
She ran out of the house into the snow and pounded on doors until someone let her in.
She used to be a singer but said she lost her voice and had to relearn the skill.
“I wanted to die when I was with James. I was wiped clean of everything,” she said. “I will always be scared of the day he gets out. He is a danger to women. He gave me nothing but pain and suffering.”
She also said the defendant should be locked up for a long time.
The third victim addressed Griffin directly.
They dated for eight months in 2017, she said.
“What felt like attention and love was actually control,” she said.
During that time, she was raped, abducted and assaulted.
“You don’t love people, you love to control people,” she said to Griffin.
She said the defendant also threatened suicide.
After their breakup, he made threats for weeks. He posted naked pictures of her and added her name, resulting in 100 texts from men looking for sex, she said.
She said Griffin sent pictures and threats to the man she was dating a year after they broke up.
“I’m forever changed,” she said. “How do you rape, abuse and stalk with no remorse?”
Knowing he is no longer walking the streets will make her feel safe, she said, but she was convinced his behavior will continue after release.
“I trust in your judgment that you will do what you can to keep us as safe as you can,” she said to Reger.
Griffin said during his 18 months in jail, he has asked himself daily how he can improve.
He said he adopted those negative habits from adults in his life as a child and is getting therapy.
“I’m deeply ashamed and utterly disgusted with my behavior,” he said.
He said he has shown he can be a contributing member of society and wants to continue with his schooling.
“Every single day and night, I feel this indescribable feeling of shame and disappointment,” Griffin said. “I never want to cause anyone harm again. I am not a career criminal … nor do I aspire to be one.
“I’m sorry. I hope that one day they can truly forgive me because I am human and we all make mistakes.”
Reger said he must consider the seriousness of the charges prior to sentencing.
“People were harmed by you because of their relationship with you,” he said.
While he has no prior record and family and professors have shown their support, his actions are unacceptable, Reger said to Griffin.
He sentenced Griffin to seven years each for the assault and attempted rape charges, and 36 months for the abduction charge, to be served consecutively for a total of 17 years to be served in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
The misdemeanor charge warranted 90 days in jail, to be served concurrently with the other sentences.
Reger said Griffin must register as a Tier III sex offender, requiring him to register every 90 days for life.
He was given credit for the 570 days he has spent in jail.
He will be placed on five years of post-release control after his release.
Griffin has hired an attorney to appeal.