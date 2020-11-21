A Bowling Green man has been sentenced after being charged for spitting on two Bowling Green police officers.
Jordan Bulger, 29, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was sentenced to four years of community control.
Bulger had been indicted in June on two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, both fifth-degree felonies, and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
One charge of harassment was dismissed at sentencing.
“He owned up to the mistake that happened. It is not in his character,” said defense attorney Reid Rothenbuhler.
His client intends to put this behind him and knows it can’t happen again, he added.
Rothenbuhler asked for community control and Wood County Assistant Prosecutor David Romaker concurred.
However, Romaker also pointed out Bulger’s extensive juvenile and adult records and asked for 180 days in jail.
Bulger apologized to the officers involved and said he was embarrassed and disgusted with himself.
“I’m open to community service, I’m open to doing anything for the police station,” he said. “I wasn’t myself, I couldn’t work, I didn’t have my daughter … and I was having emotional problems.
“I’m not making excuses for my actions. I want to own up for what I did. I know my actions were wrong.”
He added he has never before disrespected law enforcement.
On April 17, Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 100 block of Liberty Street on a report of a man screaming loudly.
Upon their arrival, the found the man, later identified as Bulger.
A resident in that same block told police Bulger had been in his home and smoking marijuana. Bulger broke some dishes and potted plants in the residence and then jumped from a window.
While being handcuffed, he spit on an officer and was arrested.
“I am ashamed and I am taking full responsibility for what I did,” Bulger said.
He asked for Reger to give him a chance: he has a job making more money than he ever has, and his is taking care of his and his girlfriend’s child as well as his mom.
Reger said he did not disagree with a sentence of community control, but the nature of the crime requires some form of jail.
“That really would mess me up,” Bulger said. “I really am doing good taking care of my kids.”
“Against what I was going to do, I am not going to give you incarceration at this time,” Reger said.
But with just one violation, “we are going to be doing something different.”
Reger added 250 hours community service to the four years community control sentence.
One of the ways to earn hours is to write a letter of apology to the officers involved in his arrest, Reger said.
“Do it because you genuinely want to apologize,” he said.
He also sentenced Bulger to 90 days in jail, gave him credit for five days already served, and suspended the remainder.
Bulger also must pay a $750 fine.
Reger reserved 12 months in prison if Bulger violates community control.
“You have a long record, but you told me that you are in a better place. I am giving you that chance. Please don’t prove me wrong,” he said.