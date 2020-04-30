A Bowling Green man was sentenced to community control and a short jail time after pleading guilty to his involvement in a hit-skip crash that seriously injured a woman.
Elijah A. Moses, 21, appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry Tuesday.
“I would truly like to apologize to the victim, and to her family and to my own,” Moses said. “I caused a lot of people pain and trauma and that’s really not the person I want to be.”
On Sept. 6 at 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of 706 Napoleon Road, regarding two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle and the vehicle had left the scene. A witness an eastbound vehicle hit him and a woman and did not stop.
Taylor Martinek, Sylvania, was transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, for a head injury.
A few days later, the Bowling Green Police Division received a call from a local body shop regarding a vehicle that was brought into the facility.
Officers from the BGPD and Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the vehicle and detectives identified Moses, who was arrested
Adam Carro, attorney for Moses, said his client had not prior arrests and is attending Bowling Green State University to earn a psychology degree.
He is “extremely apologetic,” Carro said.
The occurrence was a serious lapse in judgment and his client is happy to hear the victim is recovering, Carro said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Hoppenjans said the state was recommending on the charge of failure to stop after an accident, two years of community control to include 72 hours in jail, and a three-year license suspension.
A $600 fine would be incurred for the charge of operating a vehicle under the influence with three days in a driver intervention program and a three-year license suspension.
The charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business would be dismissed.
Hoppenjans said he would not oppose delaying the jail time until a later date.
“It would be better he got the full jail experience once the coronavirus issue has lessened,” he said.
Hoppenjans also asked for $5,000 in restitution for the victim.
The victim suffered serious physical harm, Mayberry said. Moses left the scene of the accident, which could have resulted in a much more serious harm, the judge added.
Another car could have come along and hit her or, lacking any medical treatment, she could have succumbed to her injuries, Mayberry said.
“The court looks at this very seriously,” he said, “particularly when you’re driving in a vehicle (while under the influence).”
He agreed with Hoppenjans’ recommendation and stayed Moses’ jail time for three months and sentenced him to two years of community control sanctions during which he must complete 100 hours of community service work.
Moses is to report to jail July 28.
He will have no driving privileges for the first six months but can then go to work and school during the final 30 months of the suspension.
Mayberry also said Moses must complete a driving improvement program as well as a substance abuse treatment program.
He reserved the right to sentence Moses for 12 months in prison on the failure to stop charge if he does not comply with the sanctions.
Carro asked for leniency on the community service orders, saying Moses is a student which does not allow for a lot of free time. Also, there are not a lot of places open, he said.
“He has a couple of years, so I’m sure there will be plenty of time for him to get that community service accomplished,” Mayberry said.