A Bowling Green man found guilty at trial for felonious assault has been sentenced.
Koury Hanneman, 39, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
The felony assault charge is a second-degree felony. During the December trial, Hanneman also was found guilty of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He had been indicted in April for an incident that occurred July 7, 2019, that caused serious harm to a woman.
“There is no benefit to sending Koury Hanneman to prison,” said defense attorney Richard Kerger.
Community control is appropriate as it would serve the purpose of protecting the public as recidivism is unlikely, he said.
Hanneman’s has no criminal record, Kerger said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Tafelski said that the trial showed Hanneman’s version of events were “inaccurate at best and dishonest at worse.”
The victim must be protected, he said.
“These cycles tend to repeat themselves, if not with the same (victim) but eventually with others as well,” Tafelski said.
A forensic psychologist’s review was subjective as it only had the accused’s side of the situation and had no reference to the numerous police reports to the Hanneman residence to deal with issues between him and the victim, he continued.
The victim was present in the courtroom along with a Bowling Green Police Division detective but did not wish to make a statement.
“I am responsible for (the victim’s) injury,” Hanneman said. “I am sorry and will always be sorry.”
Reger sentenced Hanneman to five years of community control with the understanding he get mental health and anger management assessment and counseling.
He also must complete 100 hours of community service, have no contact with the victim and pay a $1,000 fine.
For the misdemeanor charge, Hanneman was sentenced to 180 days in jail beginning Tuesday.
Reger also reserved eight years in prison if Hanneman violates his community control sanctions.