A Bowling Green man who sold drugs to a woman who later overdosed and died has been sentenced to jail.
Keith Swartz, 39, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Swartz had pleaded guilty in March to the amended charge of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
He previously had been indicted for involuntary manslaughter after being accused of supplying the drug that proved lethal to the user. That charge was a first-degree felony.
The state amended the indictment after it could not prove the drug sold by Swartz was what the woman used prior to overdosing and dying.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler asked for community control, which is presumed with an F5 felony.
He said his client has successfully completed the SEARCH program.
“He’s an addict. He’s been fighting, though,” Spitler said.
Swartz had been drug and alcohol free for 18 months prior to his relapse on May 20, he said.
On May 20, Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the woman’s home on Liberty Street. Through telephone records, they found she had contacted her boyfriend to get some “white China,” which is slang for heroin.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson said this case started as an involuntary manslaughter charge, but there was no evidence the drug supplied by Swartz is the one the woman overdosed on. Swartz did admit, however, to selling the fentanyl to the woman’s boyfriend.
Anderson said Swartz delivered the drug at 4 p.m. on May 19, 2020, and the woman overdosed and died around 5 a.m. the next morning. Swartz wasn’t present when the drug was used.
“There are all different types of drug offenders (which include) criminals and thieves. … My client is not that at all. He is hard working and is basically what it known as a functional addict,” Spitler said.
He asked for a sentence of community control, which will allow his client to continue treatment at Renewed Mind, take his vivitrol shot, work and support his family.
“He clearly made an admission that he actually sold (drugs) on that particular day. And he was on probation from using drugs before,” Anderson said.
He said that fact overrules the presumption of community control and asked for some kind of prison sentence.
According to the police report, the woman sent a text message to Swartz indicating she wanted fentanyl.
Swartz went to Toledo, got fentanyl, and delivered it to her home May 19.
At a previous court hearing, Anderson said police became involved due to a 911 call the next morning. They found the woman on the floor of her bedroom and her boyfriend overdosing at the same time.
After being injected with Narcan, the boyfriend told police the drugs had been delivered by Swartz.
Anderson said the involuntary manslaughter charge was reduced because there was no evidence she had overdosed on the drugs supplied by Swartz.
Whether Swartz supplied the drugs used by the deceased remains a mystery in this case, he said.
Swartz said he was isolated due to COVID-19, so he started using again.
“I would never hurt anybody on purpose. I’m not that kind of person,” he said.
Swartz admitted he tested positive Tuesday for MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, but said he has never used it in his life and he didn’t know how it got into his system.
Reger said that while the state couldn’t prove the drugs Swartz supplied were what killed the woman, he was part of the supply chain, and confirmed the defendant felt pressured to provide the drug because her boyfriend kept calling.
“I’ve never sold drugs before,” Swartz said. “I’ve never been a drug dealer.”
Since being sentenced in July 2018 to intervention in lieu of conviction after pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, Swartz has had numerous violations for using drugs.
‘”I understand you’re an addict. We got you on vivitrol … what are we supposed to do now?” Reger asked.
Vivitrol blocks the effects of opioids, such as heroin or opioid pain medicines.
“I’m just asking for one more chance,” Swartz said.
He said he attended his brother’s moving party over the weekend and doesn’t know where he came in contact with the MDMA.
“I would never have risked that, taking drugs knowing I had all this riding on it,” Swartz said.
Reger said he must consider at sentencing that Swartz earned money from the offense and he was on community control at the time.
Swartz in March also admitted guilt to a probation violation.
Swartz was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction for two years in July 2018 after being found guilty of possession of drugs. He got treatment then violated the terms after using heroin in November 2019.
Intervention in lieu was continued with an additional year added, with a new termination date of April 20, 2021.
On May 29, 2020, he tested positive for fentanyl and morphine. His intervention in lieu was terminated and he was placed on three years community control which included the SEARCH program, which helps individuals change their thinking to change their behavior.
On Nov. 12, 2020, Bowling Green EMS responded to an emergency for the defendant and he admitted to using heroin.
And now this charge, Reger said.
“We have tried everything we can and it doesn’t seem to be working,” he said.
Spitler pointed out the vivitrol shot is working, and his client has had no issues at all until his positive drug screen earlier Tuesday.
Reger imposed a sentence of 10 months in prison for the trafficking charge and 10 months for the possession charge, to be served concurrently.
“The defendant has been afforded every opportunity that we can regarding community control and it has completely failed,” he said.
Swartz will be given credit for 22 days spent in jail after violating probation on the trafficking charge.