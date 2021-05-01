A Bowling Green man has been sentenced to community control after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of possession of marijuana.
Gavin Morgan Ingraham, 22, was sentenced April 20 to three years community control for the amended charge of possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, and three counts trafficking in marijuana, all fourth-degree felonies.
The pre-amended charge was third-degree trafficking in marijuana.
He also must forfeit $6,041.
A charge of trafficking in hashish was dismissed.
Gavin Morgan Ingraham and co-defendant Joshua Ray Ireland, 23, were indicted in August after being arrested for selling drugs in the vicinity of Crim Elementary and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church preschool.
Ireland has been sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to the amended charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in hashish, both third-degree felonies, as well as the indicted marijuana trafficking charge.
Ireland was indicted in August for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in hashish, a second-degree felony.
Ireland was sentenced in January to 36 months for each charge, to be served concurrently. He may request early release and was let out of prison after 180 days.
Ireland also must forfeit $9,901 that was found in his room with 85% going to the Bowling Green Police Division and 15% to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Law Enforcement Task Force.
He must also pay $15,000 in mandatory fines.
On June 20, after executing a search warrant at their Fifth Street apartment, police found the men in possession of digital scales, baggies for packaging, vacuum sealed bags, and money in stacks; 444 grams of marijuana in various bags for resale; 59 psilocybin mushrooms, five times greater than the bulk amount; more than 50 grams of hashish in a liquid concentrate; more than 200 grams of marijuana; and 105 THC vaping cartridges containing one gram of liquid per cartridge.
The search was part of an ongoing drug investigation.