A Bowling Green man charged with riot has been sentenced to community control.
Quentin Banks Jr., 20, appeared April 4 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He had been indicted in August for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony,and two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.
Three of his five co-defendants also have been sentenced.
Banks pleaded guilty in February to aggravated riot and two counts to amended aggravated assault, both fourth-degree felonies.
He was sentenced to two years of community control and must enroll in the SEARCH program held at the NorthWest Community Corrections Center in Bowling Green. The program uses evidence-based treatment strategies to help individuals make healthier decisions.
Banks and his co-defendants assaulted a man on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Main Street on July 11. According to court documents, they punched him and knocked him to the ground. Once on the ground, they continued to punch, kick and stomp the man to the point of unconsciousness.
Co-defendant Paul Somerville, 20, Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to aggravated riot and two amended counts of aggravated assault, all fourth-degree felonies.
In February, Mack sentenced him to 12 months for each of the three charges related to the downtown incident and 11 months for a 2020 drug trafficking charge.
All counts are concurrent except one 12-month term which will be served consecutively for a total of 24 months.
Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo, was sentenced in March to two years of community control after pleading guilty to the charge of aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault, both fourth-degree felonies.
Diego R. Shumate, 20, Sandusky, was sentenced in February to 45 days in jail and was placed on community control for two years after pleading guilty to aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault.
Isiah C. Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, has pleaded not guilty to two counts felonious, both second-degree felonies, and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. His three-day jury trial starts April 18.
A nationwide warrant for Joshua D. Miller, 21, Bowling Green, the sixth co-defendant, has been issued. He was indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot.
During the riot, a group of four good Samaritans rushed to attempt to get the assailants off the man on the ground and they were assaulted, according to the indictment. A man sustained serious injuries after being slammed on his head on the sidewalk, and was punched and kicked. This man was taken to Wood County Hospital with cracked and broken teeth, a jaw injury, bruised ribs and gashes to his face and body, according to court documents.
The rioters also reportedly chased and assaulted another man in the middle of the street, punching him, slamming him to the ground and kicking him.
According to court documents, the assault only stopped after a police officer was flagged down. The assailants fled but were identified by the video taken by downtown cameras and through prior police interaction earlier in the night.