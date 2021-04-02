The man accused of accosting a woman at her car in downtown Bowling Green has been sentenced.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger sentenced Ryan Brown to five years community control for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, and the amended charge of disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony.
Brown, 46, of Bowling Green, appeared in court Tuesday.
Reger also sentenced Brown to 180 days in jail, with 90 days suspended.
“His record is somewhere in the middle of what I see,” said defense attorney Sara Roller. “Not the worst and not the best.”
He has used his Veterans Affairs benefits to get treatment for mental health and substance abuse since the middle of last year, she said.
“This has been helping more than anything in the past,” Roller said.
He is a member of a band and was used to socializing at gigs. He was greatly affected by the pandemic when all traveling just stopped, she said.
“Mr. Brown exploded,” Roller said. “This is the woman he exploded at. … He took it too far.”
Brown was indicted in December for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and robbery, a third-degree felony.
On Oct. 22, he is accused of yelling at a woman as she pulled into a parking spot in the 100 block of South Main Street. Court papers indicate Brown then drove to and parked in city Lot 2 and then ran through the alley to where the victim was parked. Video footage shows him striking the driver’s window. He then opened the door and the victim exited the vehicle and attempted to push Brown back. He backed the victim up against the inside of her car door and appeared to be yelling at her. At one point, he lunged at her with his hands in a fighting position.
The victim reported he kept telling her he was going to kill her. He then grabbed her cell phone which had fallen to the ground and took off running back to Lot 2.
He has been working with Harbor Behavioral Healthcare for his anger issues, Roller said.
“He doesn’t want to be that person anymore,” she concluded.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson said while community control is presumed for the F4 charge, with having a prior felony conviction, a prison term can be imposed.
“This situation that got way out of his control based on his conduct,” Anderson said.
While no one got hurt, what could have happened is really disconcerting, he said.
Brown talks about being positive and having good insight about his behavior, but nothing seems to change, Anderson said.
“The court needs to consider those aspects when considering the sentence,” Anderson said.
“I would like to be a positive part of this community and not somebody that is considered violent,” Brown said. “I’ve never been a violent person. I don’t know where that anger came from.”
He said he was miserable with where his life was heading and he was angry at the world, but he never planned to hurt anybody.
“I just exploded on this woman.”
Brown said that he has struggled with alcoholism, got his act together, then started drinking again. He had stopped going to AA meetings but has started again to get back on track.
“There’s no excuse for what I dd that day. I was just a ball of rage waiting to go off that day,” he said.
Brown said he hasn’t had a drink in nine months and has been taking an anti-depressant since December.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said. “I’m really serious about getting help.”
As a requirement of community control, Brown must continue mental health counseling, attend AA, and complete 150 hours of community service. He cannot be at a location that serves alcohol unless it is for a band performance.
Reger said he will consider early termination of the community control sanctions after four years.