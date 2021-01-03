A Bowling Green man accused of pushing a female acquaintance onto a toilet tank, injuring her, has been sentenced for domestic violence.
Jay J. Stockwell, 47, appeared Monday and again Wednesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted in November for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
When police arrived at his East Merry Avenue home on Sept. 28, they heard arguing, a slap, then a woman scream. While police spoke with Stockwell, the victim was interviewed. She has dried blood around her left ear and neck, lacerations to her right foot and a scratch near her right collarbone. She said she tried to lock herself in the bathroom when Stockwell pushed her, causing her to fall onto the toilet, hitting her head and breaking the tank.
Stockwell pleaded guilty Monday to the amended charge of fourth-degree domestic violence.
He had previously pleaded guilty to a similar charge in Hillsborough County in 2000, said Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn.
When asked, Stockwell said that what was described did not happen.
“I did slap her after she grabbed me. That did happen,” he said.
On Monday, when asked by Blackburn to continue with sentencing, Mack said she would like to review Stockwell’s file further.
He was returned to jail with a $15,000 cash bond.
Mack told Stockwell on Monday that she could sentence him up to 18 months in prison. The state recommended 12 months, but she said it is up to her discretion to impose the sentence she feels is most appropriate.
At sentencing Wednesday, she remanded Stockwell to 12 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
He was given credit for 94 days spent in the Wood County Justice Center.