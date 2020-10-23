A Bowling Green man has been sentenced to jail for domestic violence.
Andrew Coe, 32, was transported Oct. 16 from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Coe had been indicted in June for domestic violence, menacing by stalking and disrupting public service, all fourth-degree felonies; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; and two counts violating a protection order, one a fifth-degree felony and one a third-degree felony.
The third-degree violating a protection order and menacing charges were dismissed and he pleaded guilty to the remaining four.
His client has a juvenile record plus theft, burglary and assault charges shortly after becoming an adult, said defense attorney William Hayes.
“He has spent 13 years being an adult, and nine of those years in prison,” Hayes said.
Coe committed these current offenses after taking Ecstasy, he added.
The adults in his life were alcoholics, and at issue is whether he is an addict through nature or nurture.
“If nurture had something to do with a failed adult, this case fits,” Hayes said. “He didn’t have a chance from the start.
“I think he has hit his bottom.”
While in jail, Coe has been working on his mental health as well as anger and social skills.
“I think he’s really trying to change,” Hayes said.
He asked for community control to allow Coe to get treatment for his addictions.
Hayes suggested Coe be sent to SEARCH, which provides in-prison treatment.
“If I’m right, we won’t waste this window of opportunity to save him,” Hayes said.
The victim, in a written statement, said she was not asking for leniency but rather treatment for Coe. She said she feared sending him back to prison will only enhance his drug problem and violent tendencies.
Every time he gets out of prison, his violence escalates and he has never been forced into treatment, she said. She said she does not plan to have future contact with him unless he gets treatment.
“Do you believe Mr. Coe is a danger to you right now?” Reger said.
“He has the potential at this point, yes, but in his heart he doesn’t want to be that person,” she responded.
“He is a drug addict but he also is a criminal,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson.
According to the police report, the victim said she arrived home June 3 and found her home in disarray. Coe was staying with her despite not being welcomed. When she questioned the damage, he pulled a knife and held it to her jaw, threatening to kill her. After getting away, she said attempted to call 911 but Coe grabbed the phone and smashed it.
He has a history of domestic violence against the victim and had previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence in September 2018.
Anderson asked for a prison sentence that would include the nearly 900 days left on parole from a previous sentence.
“I’m sorry for scaring you and putting you through what I have done,” Coe said to the victim.
No one told him to take drugs, but he admitted he needed help in order to make better decisions. He put up walls to protect himself and somewhere they came between him and God and him and his family, he said.
“I know it will take time to become who I want to be,” Coe said. “Please give me a chance to better myself.”
At 32, he has nothing to show for himself but the bad things in his past.
“There is good in me and I want to change my life. I am not a lost cause.”
When asked, he told Reger the only program available in prison was one that allowed him to get his GED.
Contrary to what the state said, this is a complex case, Reger said.
The defendant had a harsh childhood, the only items in the fridge was beer and in high school he lived by himself in a trailer with no heat or food, he said.
Coe was drinking and using marijuana at the age of 9, and later started using heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl. His juvenile record starts at age 13 and he was sent to prison when he was 18.
There have been five drug charge convictions and multiple domestic violence incidents, Reger said to Coe.
“Your childhood was horrendous and awful … but actions taken since then is your fault,” he said. “You are a danger and a threat to society and the community (but) that doesn’t make you a lost cause.”
He sentenced Coe to 18 months each for the domestic violence and disrupting public service charges, to be served concurrently. Also to be served concurrently is 90 days for the criminal damaging charge. There is a 12-month sentence for violating a protection order, to be served consecutively with the other charges.
The total is 30 months at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
He was given credit for 136 days spent in jail.
Reger said he will consider early release if Coe gets treatment in prison.
Coe was on post-release control when he was arrested for these offenses.
Reger also imposed the maximum prison term of 899 days for the amount of time left of his parole.