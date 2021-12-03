A Bowling Green man who pleaded guilty to assaulting and injuring a police officer has been sentenced.
Andrew Hildebrand, 40, was transported Tuesday from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Hildebrand was indicted in May for felonious assault, a first-degree felony, for knowingly causing serious physical harm to a police officer; assault, a fourth-degree felony, for causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a police officer; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
During his appearance Tuesday, Hildebrand claimed the indictment was full of lies and the officers entered his home without a search warrant.
He had pleaded guilty in September to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
The other charges were dismissed.
Public defender Sara Roller said this was her client’s first felony offense and at the time of the offense, he was not taking his medication.
“He is doing better mental-health wise while medicated,” she said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson agreed this was the result of a mental health issue. While the victim agreed to the reduction in charges, the accusations are still serious due to the injury.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer sustained a dislocated shoulder while trying to arrest Hildebrand.
Roller said there is an issue of finding housing for Hildebrand, who has been evicted. She said her office has reached out to locations in Wood and Lucas counties with no success.
The problems have included the type of charges her client has pleaded guilty to have meant locations won’t take him, there are no beds available or locations aren’t responding.
“For whatever reason, that just not been able to happen at this time,” Roller said. “There just aren’t beds available for this type of need.”
“The mental health issues are the major issue here underlying everything including the offense itself,” Roller said.
She said Hildebrand would be a good candidate for community control if he remains with the ACT team and stays on his meds. Hildebrand has been working six days a week at the jail, in the kitchen and laundry, Roller said.
The ACT team, or Assertive Community Treatment, will supervise his medications and provide case managers, a counselor and a nurse, Roller said.
“I’m not incapable,” Hildebrand said. “Let me get my own housing.”
He also challenged the honesty of the indictment.
“There are lies in the indictment,” Hildebrand said, and added he could understand the charge of resisting arrest but he is tired of having everyone insist he take his medication.
“People are acting like I’m incapable of taking care of myself. I don’t need a doctor to spoon feed me my medicine,” he said.
He accused the police of beating him up after entering his home without a search warrant, and he was evicted.
Reger said the presumption was neither in favor nor against a prison sentence with this felony.
“No matter your protestations, you need housing,” Reger said. “It is very clear without the medication you are a threat to the community and society in general.”
Reger imposed a sentence of five years on community control with the mandate Hildebrand be assessed for mental health and anger management counseling. He is to have not contact with the BGPD officer that was injured.
Reger reserved 36 months in prison if Hildebrand violates the conditions of community control.
The defendant has spent 204 days in custody as of Tuesday’s sentencing.
According to the police report, at 8:40 a.m. on April 30, dispatch advised Hildebrand, who had been charged with criminal trespass, was at his home in the 300 block of Parkview Drive. Bowling Green Municipal Court had turned that charge into a warrant for his arrest.
Police decided Hildebrand would be served with the charges and given a court date.
Soon after, Hildebrand called dispatch and said he found a note left by BGPD on his door and that he would not talk to police and everything should go through his lawyer.
Police went to the residence to serve the paperwork. Hildebrand said that he would not talk.
An officer left a copy of the citation on the door with instructions to contact a lawyer and the court. The officer then returned to the station and called Hildebrand.
BGPD then received two calls from women the 300 block of Parkview, and both said Hildebrand was at the complainant’s door, pounding on it. Meanwhile, Hildebrand called dispatch, asking for a supervisor.
Four police officers responded and decided to arrest Hildebrand for criminal trespass.
When told he was under arrest, Hildebrand ran from his porch to the front door of his trailer, according to the police report.
As he was beginning to enter his doorway, an officer grabbed his right arm. Hildebrand reportedly continued into the trailer, turned his body and swung his left arm toward the officer. The soft drink he was holding splattered across the officer’s face and mask.
Hildebrand’s arm swung downward and the officer said he felt the hit on the upper left side of his body armor.
Hildebrand continued to move into the kitchen as the officer was trying to gain control of his right arm and a second officer joined in the struggle. A push sent all three men to the ground.
According to the police report, Hildebrand was violently thrashing and grabbing household items and throwing them at officers. A third officer took him to the ground.
One officer suffered a dislocated shoulder that required surgery.