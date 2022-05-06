A Bowling Green man who threatened police officers has received a community control sentence.
Chad Hoover, 42, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Hoover was indicted in January for obstructing justice and aggravated menacing, both fifth-degree felonies.
He pleaded guilty in March to the menacing charge and the obstruction charge was dismissed.
Hoover was indicted a second time in January for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. The menacing charge was dismissed.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said Hoover is living at the Zepf Recovery House and is also getting treatment through A Renewed Mind.
She said her client was doing well with no alcohol or drugs after earning judicial release from a 2008 felony conviction, but then started hanging out with people who used and drank, and eventually started using cocaine with John Reza.
Reza, also of Bowling Green, played a part in both cases for which Hoover was indicted.
Except for the use of these substances, these offenses wouldn’t have occurred, Roller said.
He knows these things don’t make his life better, and it appears he is an angry drunk, she said.
“I think that’s where he goes when he drinks,” Roller said.
She asked for community control as this might be the situation he needed to get his life back on track.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said he was disturbed by the presentence investigation.
“He clearly doesn’t take responsibility for his own conduct,” Anderson said about Hoover.
The use of drugs was a choice he made, Anderson said.
Hoover said he doesn’t remember making threats to the police officers because he was drunk, Anderson said.
There should be consequences for that, he said.
On Oct. 16, Bowling Green police were investigating a charge of violating a protection order filed against Reza, who was living with Hoover.
Police went to the home initially to locate Reza. Hoover became uncooperative and would not let officers into the house and turned off all the lights.
Officers sat outside the home in an unmarked vehicle until Hoover and Reza left the house at 4:50 a.m.
Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested both men. Hoover made threats, which were caught on body camera, to the arresting officers.
On Dec. 31, just after midnight, police responded to a 911 call from Hoover’s home and found Reza so severely beaten he was unrecognizable. Hoover was located, covered in blood, in the garage.
According to the police report, he was uncooperative with police, who had their guns drawn and were about to Taser him when Hoover was eventually restrained.
On the way to the jail, Hoover threatened to harm an officer, according to the report.
Reza was taken to the hospital, where he required reconstructive surgery on his face.
“I was shocked when I saw photos (of Reza,)” Hoover said Tuesday.
“I lost focus around 2015, lost of lot of discipline that I had,” he said.
He said it was not easy dealing with a prior addiction while having a lot of commitments.
Hoover called it “a slippery slope. … The next thing you know, you’re surrounding yourself with people you wouldn’t normally surround yourself with.”
He said he had no intention of following through on the threats, which according to the police report, included what he would do if he saw one of the officers on the street.
Hoover said he will stay at the Zepf Center for as long as they feel it is necessary. He said he wants to put the first half of his life behind him and focus on the second half.
Reger said he was aware of Hoover’s previous cases, including some that were violent, and that he had received numerous letters on behalf of the defendant.
“It’s very concerning with a police officer is threatened,” he said.
The judge said the offenses deserve incarceration but added Hoover has already spent more than 100 days in jail.
He sentenced Hoover to three years of community control and reserved prison time of up to 30 months for the two offenses.
He must complete 250 community service hours and sustain from alcohol and drugs.
“Never again should you consume alcoholic beverages,” Reger said.
He also must have no contact with Reza.
“I have great faith you will be successful on community control,” Reger said, but reminded Hoover that the court could impose prison if there are any violations.