A Bowling Green man found guilty of having sexual conduct with three minors is going to prison.
Bryan Nelson, 38, appeared Nov. 5 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He also must register as a Tier II sex offender.
Nelson was indicted in June with four counts of third-degree gross sexual imposition and one count of fourth-degree gross sexual imposition.
Two third-degree counts were dismissed at Friday’s sentencing.
Nelson was accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old between Jan. 1-Jan. 22. The alleged victim turned 13 on Jan. 23. This charge was dismissed.
Nelson again had contact with this teen on Feb. 20 and this time reportedly compelled the victim by force or threat of force. He was sentenced to 18 months for this charge.
He was found guilty of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old starting Dec. 25, 2020, continuing to Feb. 22. He was sentenced to 12 months on this charge.
Nelson also was found guilty of having sexual contact with a juvenile who turned 8 the day the incidents started Oct. 21, 2011; they continued to Oct. 21, 2012. He was sentenced to 48 months for this charge.
Charges of contact with a juvenile who turned 8 on the day the alleged incidents started on Nov. 6, 1994, and continued until his birthday on Nov. 6, 1995, were dismissed.
The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 6.5 years. Nelson was taken into custody after sentencing.
Nelson will be placed on mandatory post release control for five years for each of the three counts.
As a Tier II sex offender, he must register twice a year for 25 years.