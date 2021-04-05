The case against one of three men accused of stealing a bike, used by a man with disabilities, will go to trial.
Cameron Fox, 24, Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He is accused of participating in the theft of a Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. pedal bike valued at $3,000.
On Oct. 2, three men were charged with theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
Fox rejected a plea deal and his case will go to jury trial on April 21. The state offered to drop the charge of receiving stolen property in exchange for a guilty plea to theft.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn recommended a sentence of community control.
“The offer has been denied,” she said.
Fox’s appearance was delayed due to a mandatory drug screen. Results came back positive for marijuana, which his attorney said was due to self-medication.
“That’s not the first time that’s occurred,” Mack said about the positive drug test.
Joseph Salmon said his client has been diagnosed with conditions associated with multiple sclerosis including migraines and seizures and he suffers from anxiety and depression. He has met with a psychiatrist and has started medication.
“He was attempting to get the mental health treatment and once he is stable on it, then he will be more in control … of those factors of depression and anxiety, which do affect his thinking process,” Salmon said. “He does have a drug issue and that is part of the dual diagnoses he is in.”
He and asked for a continuation of the own recognizance bond to allow for continued mental health treatment.
“He is making an effort but he did make a mistake and he did use,” Salmon said.
Blackburn asked for the OR bond to be revoked.
“The state feels he did not acknowledge that he needed treatment,” she said.
Fox came in Friday for a drug test but did not complete the process. He also did not report earlier Monday morning for a test, Blackburn said.
“He’s playing games,” she said.
Mack agreed to revoke the OR bond. Fox was taken to jail and bond was set at $10,000, no 10%. He must undergo random drug screens and have no contact with Jorden Hammye and Jonah Repolesk, who are also facing charges, or the bike owner.
The theft charges against Fox carry a penalty of up to 18 months in prison while receiving stolen property could warrant 12 months.
During the night of Sept. 30, the bike was taken from a van parked in the 100 block of Byall Avenue. The bike belonged to a person with disabilities.
After it was taken, a picture and description was put on the Bowling Green Police Division social media pages. A short time later, a call was received by someone who saw the bike in the 100 block of North Prospect. Surveillance video reportedly showed Fox riding the bike with Hammye and Repolesk walking next to it.
A nationwide warrant was issued in November for the arrest of co-defendant Jonah Repolesk, 22, Weston.
With the theft charge, Hammye, 23, Perrysburg, violated his community control. He was sentenced in June to two years on community control after pleading guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony, for his involvement in a downtown brawl.
He will appear for a change of plea on the April 12.
Hammye and two others not related to the theft were charged after being in a brawl in the 100 block of East Court Street at 2:18 the morning of Sept. 14, 2019.
A BGPD officer was trying to break up a fight, Hammye attempted to tackle him and shoved him from behind.