A Bowling Green man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and a health care worker.
Donovan Cartledge, 27, also faces charges of drug abuse and resisting arrest in the early Wednesday morning incident.
The incident started Tuesday night at 10 p.m., when Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1300 block of Clough Street about an intoxicated man.
Cartledge reportedly said he was using mushrooms. His mother came to the scene and took him home, according to the BGPD report.
Officers then responded to the 1500 block of Clough Street a couple hours later after the Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested an ambulance for a man who had taken mushrooms and was suffering adverse affects.
Cartledge reportedly left the apartment and tried to pull off an officer’s mask. He also took a swing at another officer, according to the report.
The officers started walking Cartledge to the ambulance. He then reportedly kicked out at a medic.
Cartledge was handcuffed to the stretcher and transported to the Wood County Hospital emergency room.
After an hour at the hospital, Cartledge seemed calmer and the handcuffs were removed. He then reportedly tried to punch a nurse.
He was put in the intensive care unit for the night, with plans to transfer him to jail after the drugs wore off, according to the report.