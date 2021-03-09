A Bowling Green man accused of stealing a bike used by a disabled adult has rejected a plea offer.
Cameron Fox, 24, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for what was supposed to be a plea agreement.
He was indicted in November for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the state proposed to dismiss the receiving stole property charge if Fox pleaded guilty to the theft charge.
Defense attorney Joseph Salmon said it was his understanding his client would plead guilty to the lesser charge of receiving stolen property.
“That offer to plea to the F4, we reject that offer,” he said. “It is not acceptable to us.”
A final pretrial was set for April 5, at which time Fox can change his plea, and a jury trial was set for April 21.
Co-defendants Jorden Hammye, 23, Perrysburg, and Jonah Repolesk, 22, Weston, also were indicted for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
On Sept. 30, a Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. pedal bike valued at $3,000 was taken from a van parked in the 100 block of Byall Avenue. The bike belonged to a disabled adult. After it was taken, a picture and description was put on social media. A short time later, a call was received from someone who saw the bike in the 100 block of North Prospect Street. Surveillance video showed Fox riding the bike with Hammye and Repolesk walking next to it. Adult probation reportedly identified one of the subjects as Repolesk, who was known to hang out with Fox, who lived in BG.
Detectives visited Fox’s apartment, where the bike was retrieved, as was items stolen from a number of vehicles in Bowling Green. When interviewed, Fox reportedly said it was Hammye who had stolen the bike out of the van.
Hammye is set to appear for a final pretrial on April 5.
A warrant has been issued for Repolesk’s arrest.