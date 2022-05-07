A Bowling Green man accused of inappropriately discharging a firearm has rejected a plea offer.
Graig Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans said the state had offered Gibson a deal that he plead guilty to having weapons while under disability, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property.
In return, the remaining five charges against him would be dismissed.
Hoppenjans recommended all subsequent sentences, along with a mandatory one-year firearms specification, run consecutively for a total of nine years.
Defense attorney Sara Roller rejected the offer on behalf of her client.
Reger said the court could impose any sentence and the total maximum on all the charges was 21 years.
Hoppenjans said the offer will remain open until two weeks prior to Gibson’s trial, which is scheduled to start June 29.
On Jan. 1, Gibson allegedly had a firearm while either being drug dependent or a chronic alcoholic and having previously been found guilty of a felony.
He also allegedly attempted to impair an investigation, discharged a firearm that caused a risk of physical harm to a person and to property, failed to comply with an officer who was directing traffic, interfered with the arrest or himself or another, and walked upon a highway while under the influence.
Gibson also allegedly was found in possession of marijuana as well as a 9 mm handgun that was not his.
Gibson was indicted in January for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies; two counts discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony; possession of marijuana and intoxicated pedestrian of highway, both minor misdemeanors.