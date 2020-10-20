A Bowling Green man indicted for involuntary manslaughter was arraigned Friday.
Keith Alan Swartz, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which is a first-degree felony and stems from the drug overdose of a 30-year-old woman.
He appeared, via video from the jail, in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
According to the Oct. 7 Wood County grand jury indictment, the death was the result of Swartz committing or attempting to commit the felony offense of drug trafficking.
Swartz recently was released from the SEARCH program, offered through the NorthWest Community Corrections Center in Bowling Green. As part of a community control sentence, he was ordered to complete the chemical dependency program at the center. He then was arrested on this new charge.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson was concerned that the level of severity of the charge indicated a potential flight risk.
Defense attorney Steve Spitler said his client lives with his parents in Bowling Green and will be employed upon his release.
Swartz was released after his appearance on an own-recognizance bond with electric monitoring and will be screened once a month for drug use.
His pretrial has been set for Nov. 20.